Experts give Chiefs good marks for 2021 NFL draft class

The 2021 NFL draft is a thing of the past and the Kansas City Chiefs came away with some great players. Their class really begins with the trade for Orlando Brown Jr., acquiring their left tackle of the future while also positioning themselves with another pick in an area of the draft that Brett Veach considered a “hot zone.” There he selected Nick Bolton and Creed Humphrey, both considered to be solid picks with the ability to contribute right away. From there, the Chiefs took everything from projects to steals on Day 3, adding Joshua Kaindoh, Noah Gray, Cornell Powell, and Trey Smith.

After letting things ruminate for a bit, the experts have spoken. The general consensus seems to be that the Chiefs had a good— borderline great draft. Here’s a look at several draft grades for the Chiefs’ 2021 draft class from varying sports outlets:

USA TODAY: A-

"You're not going to find a left tackle the caliber of Orlando Brown Jr. at No. 31, so high marks for their trade with Baltimore. LB Nick Bolton and C Creed Humphrey, both late second-rounders who some thought would go earlier, seem likely to be starters no later than the midpoint of the 2021 season for a team with few job openings."

Draft Wire: B+

When you’ve already got Orlando Brown Jr. as your first-round pick, basically, it’s a big help. Nick Bolton and Creed Humphrey were stellar value picks that filled needs on Day 2, while Joshua Kaindoh and Noah Gray were solid depth picks with starter potential. The AFC champs finished things off with a pair of steals on offense, giving Patrick Mahomes an underrated pass-catcher (Cornell Powell) and a starting caliber blocker with guard/tackle versatility (Trey Smith) if he can stay healthy.

Touchdown Wire: B-

"This draft will hang to a point on second-round linebacker Nick Bolton out of Missouri — he’s an attack linebacker with speed issues who doesn’t look like the modern-day athletic multi-position guy. but could fit well in a Chiefs defense that has been trying to add at that position over the last couple years. The lack of any edge help at an elite level stings a bit here."

For The Win: C+

"The Chiefs are not messing around. After seeing Patrick Mahomes get battered in the Super Bowl, they have completely rebuilt their offensive line and Humphrey was the final piece. He should start at center right away. The Bolton pick is a lot like the Willie Gay pick a year ago. Hopefully, he plays a bit sooner but there’s no denying that the Chiefs are a lot more athletic at the second level. I doubt we’ll be hearing from the rest of this class any time soon, but Kansas City took some smart bets."

NFL.com: A-

"The Chiefs moved down from 31 to 58 as part of the trade for left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., in addition to sending third- and fourth-round picks to the Ravens (and swapping late-round picks). It's not a cheap price, but given the results of Super Bowl LV, when Patrick Mahomes was running for his life, it is an understandable deal. Bolton's the kind of attacking defender the Chiefs needed at the second level, though they could have used help at other spots. Humphrey was a steal at 63 to tighten up the middle of the line."

Pro Football Focus: B+

"Bolton isn’t the athlete some other linebacker prospects are, but he has exceptional instincts and can flow to the football and make tackles that stick. On his tape, there are plays of him tracking down and snaring Kadarius Toney in the open field when he played Florida, showing that he can hold his own against elite athletes and ball carriers. Humphrey can start from Day 1 at center. He can also likely step in at either guard spot, giving Kansas City a tremendous player in terms of versatility and contingency on the offensive line, the area that effectively cost them the Super Bowl. And with Josh Myers going one spot earlier, this looks like an even better pick. Humphrey didn’t allow a sack for three straight seasons in college."

The Draft Network: B

"I’m very high on Noah Gray’s selection, who could be Travis Kelce’s running mate in head coach Andy Reid’s offense. He’s versatile, big, and has an excellent foundation of route-running traits to succeed in Kansas City."

