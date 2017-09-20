Expert Week 3 NFL Picks: Advice for Pick 'em, confidence, survivor leagues

In this post, we'll share expert advice and analysis for making your Week 3 NFL picks, with specific tips for pick 'em pools and survivor leagues. If you're interested in learning more about using a numbers-driven approach to win football pools, visit TeamRankings.com or read more about us in last week's picks article.
NFL pick 'em advice, strategy
We've spent over a decade researching office pool strategy, and after testing hundreds of theories and simulating millions of football pools, one key finding rises above the rest.
The biggest and most dependable advantage you can exploit in an NFL pick 'em pool doesn't come from luck or from being an expert on NFL teams and matchups. Those things help, of course, but luck is fleeting and very few human "experts" consistently out-predict the Vegas lines.
To play an NFL pool like a true pro, you first need to understand the context of your pool (e.g. the number of entries, the scoring system, the prize structure, your current position in the standings), and then anticipate how your opponents are likely to fill out their pick sheets.
Using that knowledge, you can adjust your own picking strategy to take the smartest gambles with your picks, and identify which upset picks -- if any -- make the most sense this week.
Recap of last week's advice
In last week's column, we focused on pick 'em pool advice for NFL Week 2. Here's how things ended up:
Arizona vs. Indianapolis. This looked like a game where the public was getting a bit too nervous about the Cardinals' injury situation, and the payoff for making Indianapolis a big upset pick didn't look worth it. Despite out-gaining Indy 389-266, Arizona stalled in the red zone and was quite lucky to pull this one out. Unfortunately, Arizona's pick popularity also trended upward as game time neared, and in the end this pick didn't do very much to differentiate a pick 'em entry from the crowd.
Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota. Again, we cautioned against making Minnesota your big upset pick of Week 2, as there were much better value picks elsewhere on the slate. Despite the Steelers becoming even more of a favorite as the week went on (they closed at -8.5, the third biggest favorite of the week), Pittsburgh's pick popularity remained about 10 percent lower than Kansas City's, even though the Chiefs only closed at -4. It was a smart move to play the favorite in this one.
New York Giants vs. Detroit. The Giants looked like a nice value play as a 3-point favorite, with public picks being split 50/50 between New York and Detroit. That remained the case at kickoff, but some costly errors on offense and special teams helped sink the G-Men. A win would have been much better, of course, but a slight silver lining is that at least Detroit wasn't even more than 50 percent picked. We were kind of surprised this many people were picking the Giants in the first place.
Green Bay vs. Atlanta. Betting lines favored Atlanta, and line movement went in the Falcons' direction, as well. Yet the majority of the public was picking Green Bay in this game. So, our advice to stay away from Green Bay as an upset pick and instead consider Denver over Dallas was a solid winner on both fronts.
Week 3 NFL Picks: Early expert predictions, analysis
Looking at the numbers for the NFL Week 3 slate, here are some games you should have on your radars as you plot your pick strategy for pick 'em and confidence pools.
Just remember that betting line movement and shifts in public picking trends may have happened since this post was published, thus changing the Week 3 landscape. In addition, the best pick strategy for you depends on the characteristics of your pool.
If you want customized advice based on the latest matchup data before you lock in your Week 3 picks, we update our Football Pool Picks product multiple times per day.
Bigger Favorites At Reasonable Prices
Carolina vs. New Orleans
The Patriots are the biggest favorites of Week 3 by far, followed by a cluster of five teams favored by 6 to 8.5 points: Green Bay, Pittsburgh, Carolina, Miami, and Philadelphia. Out of those five teams, Carolina is the least popular pick by a wide margin, being picked by only about 75 percent of pick 'em players, while the other four teams are being picked at at least an 85 percent rate. So, it makes little sense to make a big upset play on New Orleans.
New England vs. Houston
It probably goes without saying, but New England's win odds are so high this week (around 85 percent as 13-point favorites) that even with early betting lines moving slightly against the Patriots, the risk/reward profile of picking Houston as a huge upset play would rarely make any sense in a season-long pool. If you want to get crazy, the New York Jets over Miami offers nearly the same reward with significantly less risk.
Smaller Favorites With Value
Tennessee vs. Seattle
Believe it or not, Tennessee is a 3-point favorite at home vs. Seattle as of post time, and the point spread had recently moved from -2.5 to -3 in the Titans' favor. That gives Tennessee close to 60-percent win odds in this game, yet only 40 percent of the public is currently picking them. Based on the numbers, this game looks like a great opportunity to fade Seattle's "brand value" and make a contrarian pick with the odds in your favor.
Indianapolis vs. Cleveland
This game is close to a toss-up, though our models are a bit more optimistic about Cleveland's chances to win than the Vegas line at post time, which was Browns by 1. Perhaps inspired by Indy's near-defeat of 7-point favorite Arizona last week, about 65 percent of pick 'em players are taking the Colts. If you need to flip a coin on a game, you want to pick the side with the better payoff if you're right. That side is Cleveland this week.
The Value Gamble
Buffalo vs. Denver
If you're looking to take a risk on an upset pick with major upside, your Week 3 play is Buffalo. The Bills are only 3-point underdogs at home, but with public opinion about the Broncos riding sky high after their 2-0 start and demolition of the Cowboys, barely anyone (six percent of pick 'em players) is picking Buffalo. The Bills have around a 40-percent shot to pull off the upset, which is a legitimate chance. If their pick popularity stays so low, though, it makes Buffalo a very high leverage bet. Get it right, you'll gain on nearly all of your opponents. Get it wrong, vice versa.
Early Week 3 NFL Picks Advice: Survivor Pools
Survivor pools, in which you only pick one team per week, demand much different strategy than pick 'em and confidence pools. Since you can only use a team once per season -- and you get eliminated if your team loses -- your best pick each week depends on a mix of three factors:
- Win odds (higher is better)
- Pick popularity (lower is better)
- Future value (lower is better)
In Week 3, here are some of the factors you should be considering about the most popular survivor picks of the week so far:
In Week 3, here are some of the factors you should be considering about the most popular survivor picks of the week so far:
Green Bay (home vs. Cincinnati) is currently the most popular Week 3 survivor pick, at 29 percent picked. Favored by 8.5 this week, the Packers are the second safest team on the board, but they are still a significantly riskier pick than New England. Green Bay's Week 1 and Week 2 results haven't been spectacular, and it feels like the public may be overestimating their chances here, even against the Bengals. However, the Packers also have modestly less future value than New England.
New England (home vs. Houston) is just a hair behind Green Bay in pick popularity at 28 percent, but at a -13 point spread the Patriots are the most heavily favored team of Week 3 by a significant margin. That additional safety comes with a price, though, as you're sacrificing a lot if you burn New England this week. Their value as a potential pick in future weeks is big, as we currently project the Patriots to have win odds of over 80 percent in no less than four more weeks this season. A lot of people are burning the Pats this week and won't have them available for those weeks.
Pittsburgh (at Chicago) and Miami (at NY Jets) round out the other most popular survivor picks in Week 3. Each of these teams are being picked by 12 percent of survivor entries. Moving down to the Steelers or Dolphins involves taking on even more risk -- Miami's win odds, in particular, are lower than 70 percent as 6-point favorites. Pittsburgh gives you better odds to win, but you're burning a lot more future value if you use a team as good as the Steelers in Week 3.
Together, Green Bay, New England, Pittsburgh and Miami are drawing over 80 percent of survivor pool entry picks this week, while no other individual team is currently being picked by more than four percent of survivor entries.
Finally, if you're planning on betting some games this weekend, you can see what our multiple algorithmic models think about every game with our NFL betting picks.
