Expert Week 3 NFL Picks: Advice for Pick 'em, confidence, survivor leagues

In this post, we'll share expert advice and analysis for making your Week 3 NFL picks, with specific tips for pick 'em pools and survivor leagues. If you're interested in learning more about using a numbers-driven approach to win football pools, visit TeamRankings.com or read more about us in last week's picks article.

At TeamRankings, we have provided picks, tools, and expert analysis for football and bracket pools since 2000. You can check out our NFL pick 'em pool picks, NFL survivor picks, and NFL over/under picks.





NFL pick 'em advice, strategy





We've spent over a decade researching office pool strategy, and after testing hundreds of theories and simulating millions of football pools, one key finding rises above the rest.

The biggest and most dependable advantage you can exploit in an NFL pick 'em pool doesn't come from luck or from being an expert on NFL teams and matchups. Those things help, of course, but luck is fleeting and very few human "experts" consistently out-predict the Vegas lines.

To play an NFL pool like a true pro, you first need to understand the context of your pool (e.g. the number of entries, the scoring system, the prize structure, your current position in the standings), and then anticipate how your opponents are likely to fill out their pick sheets.

Using that knowledge, you can adjust your own picking strategy to take the smartest gambles with your picks, and identify which upset picks -- if any -- make the most sense this week. (If all this sounds like too much work, our NFL pick 'em pool picks can do it for you.)

Recap of last week's advice

In last week's column, we focused on pick 'em pool advice for NFL Week 2. Here's how things ended up:







Arizona vs. Indianapolis . This looked like a game where the public was getting a bit too nervous about the Cardinals' injury situation, and the payoff for making Indianapolis a big upset pick didn't look worth it. Despite out-gaining Indy 389-266, Arizona stalled in the red zone and was quite lucky to pull this one out. Unfortunately, Arizona's pick popularity also trended upward as game time neared, and in the end this pick didn't do very much to differentiate a pick 'em entry from the crowd.

. This looked like a game where the public was getting a bit too nervous about the Cardinals' injury situation, and the payoff for making Indianapolis a big upset pick didn't look worth it. Despite out-gaining Indy 389-266, Arizona stalled in the red zone and was quite lucky to pull this one out. Unfortunately, Arizona's pick popularity also trended upward as game time neared, and in the end this pick didn't do very much to differentiate a pick 'em entry from the crowd.

Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota . Again, we cautioned against making Minnesota your big upset pick of Week 2, as there were much better value picks elsewhere on the slate. Despite the Steelers becoming even more of a favorite as the week went on (they closed at -8.5, the third biggest favorite of the week), Pittsburgh's pick popularity remained about 10 percent lower than Kansas City's, even though the Chiefs only closed at -4. It was a smart move to play the favorite in this one.

. Again, we cautioned against making Minnesota your big upset pick of Week 2, as there were much better value picks elsewhere on the slate. Despite the Steelers becoming even more of a favorite as the week went on (they closed at -8.5, the third biggest favorite of the week), Pittsburgh's pick popularity remained about 10 percent lower than Kansas City's, even though the Chiefs only closed at -4. It was a smart move to play the favorite in this one.

New York Giants vs. Detroit . The Giants looked like a nice value play as a 3-point favorite, with public picks being split 50/50 between New York and Detroit. That remained the case at kickoff, but some costly errors on offense and special teams helped sink the G-Men. A win would have been much better, of course, but a slight silver lining is that at least Detroit wasn't even more than 50 percent picked. We were kind of surprised this many people were picking the Giants in the first place.

. The Giants looked like a nice value play as a 3-point favorite, with public picks being split 50/50 between New York and Detroit. That remained the case at kickoff, but some costly errors on offense and special teams helped sink the G-Men. A win would have been much better, of course, but a slight silver lining is that at least Detroit wasn't even more than 50 percent picked. We were kind of surprised this many people were picking the Giants in the first place.

Green Bay vs. Atlanta. Betting lines favored Atlanta, and line movement went in the Falcons' direction, as well. Yet the majority of the public was picking Green Bay in this game. So, our advice to stay away from Green Bay as an upset pick and instead consider Denver over Dallas was a solid winner on both fronts.

Week 3 NFL Picks: Early expert predictions, analysis





Looking at the numbers for the NFL Week 3 slate, here are some games you should have on your radars as you plot your pick strategy for pick 'em and confidence pools.

Just remember that betting line movement and shifts in public picking trends may have happened since this post was published, thus changing the Week 3 landscape. In addition, the best pick strategy for you depends on the characteristics of your pool.

If you want customized advice based on the latest matchup data before you lock in your Week 3 picks, we update our Football Pool Picks product multiple times per day.

Bigger Favorites At Reasonable Prices

Carolina vs. New Orleans

The Patriots are the biggest favorites of Week 3 by far, followed by a cluster of five teams favored by 6 to 8.5 points: Green Bay, Pittsburgh, Carolina, Miami, and Philadelphia. Out of those five teams, Carolina is the least popular pick by a wide margin, being picked by only about 75 percent of pick 'em players, while the other four teams are being picked at at least an 85 percent rate. So, it makes little sense to make a big upset play on New Orleans.

New England vs. Houston

It probably goes without saying, but New England's win odds are so high this week (around 85 percent as 13-point favorites) that even with early betting lines moving slightly against the Patriots, the risk/reward profile of picking Houston as a huge upset play would rarely make any sense in a season-long pool. If you want to get crazy, the New York Jets over Miami offers nearly the same reward with significantly less risk.

Smaller Favorites With Value

Tennessee vs. Seattle

Believe it or not, Tennessee is a 3-point favorite at home vs. Seattle as of post time, and the point spread had recently moved from -2.5 to -3 in the Titans' favor. That gives Tennessee close to 60-percent win odds in this game, yet only 40 percent of the public is currently picking them. Based on the numbers, this game looks like a great opportunity to fade Seattle's "brand value" and make a contrarian pick with the odds in your favor.

Indianapolis vs. Cleveland

This game is close to a toss-up, though our models are a bit more optimistic about Cleveland's chances to win than the Vegas line at post time, which was Browns by 1. Perhaps inspired by Indy's near-defeat of 7-point favorite Arizona last week, about 65 percent of pick 'em players are taking the Colts. If you need to flip a coin on a game, you want to pick the side with the better payoff if you're right. That side is Cleveland this week.

The Value Gamble

Read More