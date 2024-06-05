Expert Urges PSG to Rival Atletico Madrid in Pursuit of Man City Star with 32 Goal Contributions

Manchester City striker Julian Álvarez could be on the move this summer, as the player is linked to La Liga’s Atletico Madrid and is a top priority for the Spanish side. One expert believes that Paris Saint-Germain should be in the mix, with the Argentine possibly being available.

Álvarez probably wants to be the starting No. 9 and not only a luxury substitute or rotational starter. As a result, rumors linking him to Atletico Madrid have surfaced. Nonetheless, the player’s salary could be an issue when it comes to bringing him to the Wanda Metropolitano.

Still, if Manchester City is open to listening to offers, journalist Robin Bairner wrote in his PSG Talk Extra Time column that the Argentine should be a target that the Ligue 1 champions should pursue to help fill the void that Kylian Mbappé has left behind.

“Manchester City’s Julián Álvarez is the other interesting option, though whether PSG could entice Pep Guardiola’s side to sell may be another issue entirely,” Bairner wrote. “There is no doubting the qualities of the Argentine, though.

“A striker by trade, he found himself shunted around the pitch last season, deputizing for Kevin De Bruyne at points in the No.10 role while dropping even deeper at times. While this versatility is, no doubt, an asset, PSG would be well advised to sound out whether this constant movement has unsettled the 24-year-old.”

Álvarez made 54 appearances across all competitions last season for Manchester City, scoring 19 goals and registering 13 assists.