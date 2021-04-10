Expert thinks ‘it’s hard to see’ Bengals trading out of fifth pick

The draft dominoes so far make it seem unlikely the Cincinanti Bengals will trade out of the fifth pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

As we took a deep dive on recently, that’s especially the case after the Carolina Panthers traded for Sam Darnold. Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin then followed with an interesting comment about trading down.

Now we have a little more ammunition on this front, too.

While talking about Denver and New England as trade-up candidates for a quarterback, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted “…potentially at five, though it’s hard to see Cincinnati moving.”

It’s a little thing, but a notable one from one of the top reporters on the globe.

And at this point, it’s easy to agree with, too. Denver sits ninth in the order, so that might be too far for the Bengals to move given their ideal targets. New England is even further back at No. 15.

If the Bengals stand still at No. 5, they are all but guaranteed one of Penei Sewell, Kyle Pitts or Ja’Marr Chase — if not getting to pick from two of them.

To say a team will need to offer an incredible haul for the fifth pick would be an understatement.

