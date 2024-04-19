Expert talks dream scenario for Bengals in 2024 NFL draft

The Cincinnati Bengals landing Georgia tight end Brock Bowers in the 2024 NFL draft continues to be one of the most commonly talked about draft points leaguewide.

Next up is NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah during his annual conference call suggesting the idea as the lone “throw a parade’ scenario” despite how unlikely it seems.

Jeremiah’s comments on the idea:

In terms of the Cincinnati Bengals and everything going perfect for them, where they’re picking at 18, obviously the ‘”throw a parade” scenario is if somehow Brock Bowers got down there. I don’t think it’ll happen, but hey, every now and then you get one thing like this that happens, and the guy slides down.

Bowers is the runaway top tight end in the class and indeed, he’d slot incredibly well alongside Mike Gesicki in an offense moving on from Tyler Boyd and perhaps Tee Higgins one year from now.

That said, taking Bowers would ask the Bengals to sacrifice major needs in the trenches on both sides of the ball.

It would also require him still being there at No. 18, which at this point, seems nearly impossible unless there’s a major run on quarterbacks — which happens in our latest mock draft.

