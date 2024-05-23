Expert season review: 'Success stories'

[BBC]

In time, Arsenal will reflect on what a good season this has been.

Second place in the Premier League and quarter-finals of the Champions League. Manchester City will go down as one of the greatest sides in Premier League history and Arsenal took them to the last day.

This 2023-24 season has brought about several success stories. Kai Havertz clicked after his late winner away at Brentford and has developed into a very good player who has become a huge hit with the fans. The German has scored 14 goals for Arsenal this season. David Raya finished the season as the league's best keeper winning the Golden Glove award. Not many would have expected that after his shaky start, but he has settled down and crucially fits the way Mikel Arteta wants to play.

Record signing Declan Rice has excelled in midfield and lived up to his transfer fee. William Saliba, Ben White and Gabriel have been tremendous at the back.

There are still issues for Arteta to resolve this summer. Fans still feel Arsenal need a lethal number nine. Alexander Isak at Newcastle would be a perfect fit.

Has the team moved on from Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus? They have been excellent for Arsenal but there have been grumbles from the crowd about Zinchenko’s form and Jesus has only managed eight league goals. Thomas Partey has spent large parts of the season injured, so will Arteta decide to cash in on him? He is an excellent player when fit, but they need to get more minutes from him.

A new goalkeeper will be needed with Aaron Ramsdale expected to leave for first team football.

Of all the above, the one thing Arsenal need to do first is tie the manager down to a new contract. Arteta’s contract expires next summer and he wants to stay, telling BBC Radio 5 Live that he is "loved and respected at this club".

Arteta will already know the players he wants, and if he can get them in, there is every chance Arsenal can get more than 89 points next season and end up Premier League champions.

