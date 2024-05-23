Expert season review: 'A significant stride backwards'

[BBC]

Has it been a season of progress, stagnation or indifference?

Erik ten Hag would presumably disagree but United have taken a significant stride backwards. It is remarkable to think they were only nine points off a Champions League place – and tossed five away in the space of a few days when they conceded injury-time goals at Brentford and Chelsea. Too many injuries, some of which could have been predicted, too many underperforming players and too many simply not good enough.

Biggest success for club this season?

It has to be Kobbie Mainoo. It was obvious Ten Hag thought he was going to be a first-teamer this season when he started tour games against Arsenal and Real Madrid, only for an injury in the latter game to rule him out until November. Since then, he has become a pivotal figure in midfield, with Ten Hag sticking with the teenager even when it appeared he needed a rest. He has a big future.

Biggest let down or frustration?

With a mention for Casemiro, whose second Premier League season has been poor, Antony has had a shocker. The second most expensive player in United’s history has mustered a handful of decent appearances in his two seasons at Old Trafford. He rarely creates anything, hardly ever scores and has ended up being left out of the team in favour of Amad Diallo, who is finding his feet after loan spells at Rangers and Sunderland.

Key item on the summer agenda?

Ten Hag’s future has to be addressed as a matter of urgency once the FA Cup final is out of the way. But new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe also needs technical director Jason Wilcox to make an impact, plus chief executive Omar Berrada when he joins the club in July and Dan Ashworth when a deal to get him off gardening leave is eventually done with Newcastle. United’s recruitment has been poor. That cannot be allowed to continue.