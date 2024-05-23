Expert season review: 'What might have been'

[BBC]

Has it been a season of progress, stagnation or indifference?

Given last season ended in Prague with one of the greatest nights in West Ham’s history, it can hardly be argued this was a better season. However, in the context of recent history, it was OK. The disappointment came in the drop off from the Christmas period, which included back-to-back wins against Manchester United and Arsenal that eventually led to a ninth place finish and David Moyes’ exit.

Biggest success for club this season?

Jarrod Bowen has been phenomenal. Either out wide or down the middle, Bowen is a real goal threat. His overall Premier League tally of 16 took him into the top 10 in the goalscoring charts. The good news for West Ham is that there is more to come and that as recently as October, he signed a new contract that doesn’t run out until 2030.

Biggest let down or frustration?

The matches against Bayer Leverkusen were a case of what might have been. Against a team that had not lost, West Ham came within seven minutes of a priceless away draw in the first leg. Even at 1-0 down, they would still have had a chance in the return at the London Stadium. But to concede again in stoppage time gave them a mountain to climb and although they took an early lead, they eventually ran out of steam.

Key item on the summer agenda?

Julen Lopetegui needs to get his feet under the table pretty quickly. His supporters point to work at Seville, with Spain, Real Madrid and Wolves as evidence of a world class coach. Those less enthusiastic say Sevilla were at the wrong end of the table when he got sacked and he left Wolves when he realised there was no money to spend, having already spent huge sums in a successful relegation fight.