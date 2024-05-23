Expert season review: 'Improvement is needed'

[BBC]

Heading into a third Premier League season, after 23 years away, should be considered progress but there is much to be done.

Forest clearly have talented players but their game management and set piece defending must improve while they were the fourth lowest scorers in the division. Since the start of last season they have dropped 53 points from winning positions.

Biggest success for club this season?

After their four-point deduction in March for breaching profit and sustainability rules survival was the crucial achievement this term.

Their final points total of 32 sets a new record low for Premier League survival, two fewer than West Brom’s tally of 34 in 2004-05, though so improvement is needed.

Biggest let down or frustration?

There is only one, even discounting the mammoth season tickets rises imposed on fans.

Forest’s frustration with the decisions in March’s 2-0 defeat at Everton spilled over with their controversial social media post, leading to FA and Premier League charges.

Key item on the summer agenda?

Nuno Espirito Santo has already suggested he expects interest in his players, especially Morgan Gibbs-White, so moulding the squad and keeping their best talent is crucial.

Nuno likes to work with a small squad so he will be expected to trim it this summer.

