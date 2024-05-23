Expert season review: 'An emotional finale'

[BBC]

With Liverpool the expectations are always sky high, and so a title challenge is expected, and up until the closing weeks of the season, they were right in the mix.

There's slight disappointment they lost ground, but with a third place finish, 82 points and a Carabao Cup victory, the season can be definitely viewed as one of success, progress and development. Qualification for the Champions League puts the club back among the elite of Europe and will give the new manager a strong platform to work from.

Biggest success for club this season?

Jurgen Klopp was always good at giving youth its chance, and this past season was no exception. Conor Bradley and Jarell Quansah in particular have been superb and will be a big part of the new era, and Harvey Elliott will be pushing for regular starts from now on.

Biggest let down or frustration?

I suppose the biggest disappointment was the day Klopp announced he was leaving! There’ll be a frustration that too many goals were conceded in the final games of the campaign, and that vital points were lost but overall it was a good season with an emotional finale.

Key item on the summer agenda?

Arne Slot has the unenviable task of replacing Klopp, and how he goes about that will be fascinating. Will he want to add players to the squad? And where would those additions fit in assuming no major departures? Finding a place for Conor Bradley and thus accommodating Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield is something many have discussed. But overall it’s a fresh start with a new manager and a new backroom staff. If that transition is seamless, Slot will have a great chance to be successful and put his own stamp on things.

What should be first on Slot's to-do list? Tell us here