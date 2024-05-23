Expert season review: 'Draining' but 'progress'

[BBC]

There are many ways to describe this season but one I used at full time in the BBC Radio Newcastle commentary at Brentford on Sunday was "draining".

They played 51 matches in all competitions and the extra demands of having European football for the first time in a decade took a toll.

A long campaign still isn't over because Eddie Howe and the players are now in Australia where they will play two friendly matches this week.

There are some fans who feel - and perhaps with some justification - that finishing seventh is a disappointment after the highs of last year.

But, while they wait for their European fate to be decided by the outcome of the FA Cup final, it is perhaps worth noting that they have now finished in the top half of the Premier League in consecutive seasons for the first time in 20 years. In my view, that is progress.

Biggest success for club this season?

Anthony Gordon. What a player - and what a season.

By his own admission, the first few months at Newcastle were tough but he is absolutely flying now and is a perfect fit for Eddie Howe's high-energy approach.

Effectively replacing the talented but injury-prone Allan Saint-Maximin, Gordon missed only three league games, and scored 12 goals and created ten for his colleagues across all competitions.

He was deservedly named Newcastle's player of the season but there was some surprise on Tyneside that he wasn't deemed worthy of a place on the Premier League young player of the year shortlist.

He will surely go to the Euros with England.

Biggest let down or frustration?

The injury crisis that lasted several months and regularly saw Howe without more than ten first-team players caused significant disruption - as did the loss of Sandro Tonali, their most expensive signing last summer, who made just 12 appearances before being suspended for breaching the rules around betting.

They were minutes away from extending their European campaign before losing to a late goal against AC Milan, and there is also a real sense of regret over their League Cup quarter final exit on penalties at the hands of Chelsea. Both defeats occurred in the space of a week.

Key item on the summer agenda?

It will be another summer of speculation about their star names, so there needs to be clarity as soon as possible over Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes' futures in black and white. Bruno, remember, has a £100m release clause that is active until 30th June. Eddie Howe wants both to stay.

My view is they need to sign at least one striker plus a right-sided forward, while interest in free agents Tosin Adarabioyo and Lloyd Kelly is unsurprising given PSR concerns and with centre backs Sven Botman are Jamaal Lascelles both out of action with ACL injuries.