Expert reveals favorite prospect fit for Bengals in 2024 NFL draft

An expert’s favorite prospect fit for the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2024 NFL draft will sound familiar to fans.

It’s Brock Bowers, of course.

The Georiga tight end has been a wildly popular pick for Bengals fans, mock drafts and more. Now, the latest fit explanation comes courtesy of ESPN’s Matt Bowen:

Bowers has the route-running ability to beat linebackers in man coverage and the speed to stretch defenses down the seams. A rugged mover after the catch, he can work the middle of the field for quarterback Joe Burrow, turning underneath throws into explosive gains. He had 10 career 100-yard receiving games at Georgia, which were tied for the most by any FBS tight end over the past 25 seasons, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

That the fit makes the top 20 outright says it all for the Bengals and Bowers, who seem like a perfect match given the offense’s need to add tight ends beyond Mike Gesicki for an offense that wants to go under center more.

Fit is just one part of the equation though, as the Bengals have big needs in the trenches on both sides of the football. So even if Bowers is there for them in the first round, Bengals brass might opt to skip in favor of more pressing needs.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire