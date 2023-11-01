Expert Predictions: Staff predictions for Florida’s game vs Arkansas

The college football regular season, much like the daylight, has been steadily waning the past few weeks as a majority of programs have reached the two-thirds mark of the 2023 campaign.

Among those out there battling it out on the collegiate gridiron are the Florida Gator and Arkansas Razorbacks, who are slated to face off in the Swamp this Saturday. It will be the first time the two teams have played each other since 2020, when the Orange and Blue throttled its visitors, 63-35, in Gainesville.

This season, Billy Napier and Co. come into the game with a 5-3 record (3-2 SEC) while Sam Pittman’s Hogs crawl in at 2-6 and winless in conference play. However, five of the six losses for Arky was by just one score.

Ahead of the Week 10 matchup inside of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium between Florida and Arkansas, the Gators Wire crew along with Razorbacks Wire contributor Derek Oxford weighed in on their expectations for the opening weekend of November. Take a look below at our respective takes.

Adam Dubbin - Managing Editor

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The Gators are in serious need of a pick-me-up win after the devastating defeat to the Bulldogs as well as a victory to clinch a bowl berth, given this might be the last winnable game for Napier and Co.

Additionally, the squad will be wearing black uniforms for the first time ever, so there is no excuse for the players and coaches to not be amped for the upcoming game.

Still, this is a very flawed roster and it will only take a couple of major mistakes to flip the table in this one, but Florida does hang on for the victory to improve to 6-3.

Florida 27, Arkansas 20

David Rosenberg - Assistant Editor

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Maybe the Georgia game has everyone down, but I don’t think Florida is going to struggle too much in this one. If Billy Napier’s culture change is actually working, then the team needs to be able to bounce back after an expected loss and put together a better overall performance.

Arkansas isn’t Georgia, and the team desperately needs to get some momentum back before hitting the road against LSU and Missouri in back-to-back weeks. Let ‘Trell and ETN run free and this one is cake.

Florida 35, Arkansas 24

Pat Dooley - Staff Writer

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas has played everybody close this year and we will all be curious to see how Florida responds to the physical beating the Gators took last week. As Billy Napier said, they don’t know what flavor they will get from a new offensive coordinator, but Florida needs to get after KJ Jefferson and — dare I say it — force some turnovers.

They are still legal, you know.

Florida 28, Arkansas 20

Jesse Richardson - Staff Writer

James Gilbert/Getty Images

The momentum is not on the Gators’ side whatsoever, so it’s needless to say that this is a must-win for the team. The Georgia loss looked like a preview of the upcoming gauntlet after Arkansas.

But first things first: swing the pendulum back in a positive direction with a win over the Razorbacks. Use what worked against the Bulldogs, patch up the holes on defense, and then hope your home crowd doesn’t abandon you at The Swamp.

I second my colleague David’s statement: Run the dang rock, but also let Mertz work the field. It should be an easier time to find space through the air than against one of the top defenses in the country. Arkansas might keep it close, but I’m expecting a Florida win.

Florida 24, Arkansas 20

Derek Oxford - Razorbacks Wire Staff Writer

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

In my preseason predictions, I had Florida winning this game 33-28. I’ll stick with that. I think Arkansas will look better offensively, and might even take an early lead, but Florida will come up with a few key stops late and do enough to get bowl-eligible.

Florida 33, Arkansas 28

Composite Prediction

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

The Gators Wire staff along with our guest expert from Razorbacks Wire unanimously agree that the Orange and Blue will prevail in Week 10, and everyone but David sees this as essentially a one-score game when the dust settles. The composite prediction calls for a one-touchdown difference between the two teams, with three respondents ostensibly straddling the line.

Florida 29, Arkansas 22

