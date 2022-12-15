Expert Predictions: Can shorthanded Gators prevail in Las Vegas Bowl?

The final game of the 2022 season for Florida football is nearly at hand with the Oregon State Beavers awaiting in the Las Vegas Bowl for a Dec. 17 matchup between an SEC and Pac-12 school.

The Gators arrive in Vegas well outside of the top 25 without a single vote in both polls thanks to their lackadaisical 6-6 record overall (3-6 in the SEC). On the other hand, the Beavers had a fine season finishing with a 9-3 record and a No. 14 ranking in the Coaches Poll (No. 17 in the AP Poll) that was capped off with a rivalry win over the Oregon Ducks in the final week.

The Orange and Blue have a steep hill to climb in this one as a handful of players will miss this game either due to program departures or declaring for the NFL draft. Nonetheless, the game must go on so here is what the Gators Wire crew expects to see on Saturday afternoon in Sin City.

Adam Dubbin - Managing Editor

With a roster depleted by transfer portal departures as well as NFL draft commitments led by a third-string quarterback who saw no game times this season, it is hard to see things going well for the Gators in their bowl game.

Oregon State had a much better season and played some solid competition, so it will likely be a case of the Orange and Blue being out-manned and out-talented in Vegas.

That said, the bowl game will be an excellent opportunity for Napier and his staff to start the ever-so-important evaluation process to get a head start on next season — one that will see the coaching staff’s seat temperature grow exponentially.

However, a second-straight sub-.500 season is rather inevitable. So brace yourselves, Gator fans. Winter is here.

Oregon State 35, Florida 21

David Rosenberg - Assistant Editor

There’s not a lot going in Florida’s favor heading into the Las Vegas Bowl. [autotag]Anthony Richardson[/autotag], [autotag]O’Cyrus Torrence[/autotag] and [autotag]Ventrell Miller[/autotag] will all be sitting out as they prepare for the NFL draft, and those might be the three most important players on this team. Florida looked lost without Miller earlier in the year against lowly USF, Torrence is the anchor of an above-average offensive line and there was always a chance for Richardson to explode for a 300-plus-yard passing day.

Relying on [autotag]Jack Miller III[/autotag] might not be the worst spot to be in, but he’s never started a game at the collegiate level. And then there are the dozen-plus players that have entered the transfer portal to consider.

If you’re a betting man, I would steer clear of this game. Florida could surprise everyone and rally, but the best-case scenario seems to be covering the spread here. Expect the team to fight, but there might not be enough talent on the field to get the job done.

Oregon State 35, Florida 24

Pat Dooley - Staff Writer

If you want to look at recruiting rankings (the Oregon State class two years ago was last in the Pac-12), Florida should win. But this is a team that develops under Jonathan Smith and Florida is missing multiple starters.

When Anthony Richardson was playing, Florida always had a chance. It will be interesting to see what Jack Miller does but it is going to be rough with a defense that can’t stop anyone.

Oregon State 41, Florida 28

Sergio De La Espriella - Staff Writer

Full disclosure: I am VERY high on Jonathan Smith and the Oregon State Beavers. Smith, a former Oregon State quarterback, has managed to completely turn around the program in just a few years. He has an argument for best coach in program history, and I believe he should have been considered for a variety of open jobs this coaching cycle.

Oregon State is a program that is currently at its ceiling. They’re never going to be the best program in their state, let alone in the Pac-12. Nine wins, with a massive win against their big-money rival Oregon, is above and beyond what many believed the Beavers were capable of. Simply put, Jonathan Smith is a “capital C” coach and deserves to be respected as such.

Notice I didn’t start by talking about the Gators. And for good reason. The last two games of the season did not go the way the team, fans, or even those of us who cover the team, hoped it would go. While there were some positives, it’s clear that the rebuild is still in progress.

In addition, most of the players who produced this season are sitting out, headlined by Anthony Richardson and Ventrell Miller. Factor in that the Florida roster is depleted with over a dozen players in the transfer portal, and you’re left with an exhibition game where the young guys can make a good impression for minutes next season.

Hurts to say, but this one isn’t even close. Credit to the Beavers for a great season and credit to Napier for doing everything right off the field while showing some improvements on the field.

Oregon State 31, Florida 17

Tyler Nettuno - Gators Wire alumnus

Given the way the Gators’ season ended, this seems like an exceedingly challenging bowl draw. In a much earlier postseason matchup than this program is used to, Florida will hit the road to play a morning local kick out west against a 9-3 opponent that ranks in the top 15. Coming off a win over rival Oregon, I expect the Beavers to be motivated for this one — certainly more so than a UF team that, among other players, will be without quarterback Anthony Richardson.

The Oregon State passing offense is far from fearsome, but coach Jonathan Smith will likely have some tricks up his sleeve. The rushing game, meanwhile, averages nearly 200 yards a game and is led by Damien Martinez, who is 30 yards away from reaching the 1,000 mark on the season. Against a porous Florida run defense that ranks outside the top 100 nationally, that’s a concerning matchup, to say the least.

The Gators’ potent rushing offense should remain largely intact, even with star interior lineman O’Cyrus Torrence opting out, but it’s hard to say what this offense will look like with Jack Miller III, who hasn’t appeared in a game this season and spent most of the year as the third-stringer. UF has already beaten one of the top programs in the Pac-12, but I don’t see it earning another.

Oregon State 31, Florida 23

Editor’s note: Tyler is the managing editor of LSU Tigers Wire and a college football staff writer for FTW!

Composite Prediction

The Gators Wire roundtable unanimously favors Oregon State to win this one with all five respondents offering final scores in a relatively similar range. The fact of the matter is that this Florida team has been mercurial at best during the 2022 campaign, and without three of its best players, even more uncertainty surrounds this squad. Hopefully, it will be a fun game to watch but it is unlikely the Orange and Blue will prevail.

Oregon State 35, Florida 23

