Expert predictions for the Rose Bowl CFP semifinal

Top-ranked Michigan and No. 4 Alabama are all set to face off in the Rose Bowl, serving as a College Football Playoff semifinal matchup this season. Both teams have proven to be among the best in the nation, and the predictions corroborate that.

Experts from across the nation have tried their hand at guessing the outcome of this game, but it has seemingly been a difficult task.

The winner moves on to the national championship to face the winner of the Sugar Bowl between No. 2 Washington and No. 3 Texas.

Before looking ahead, though, the Rose Bowl must come first. A battle between an undefeated Big Ten champion and a one-loss SEC champion has analysts stumped.

Here are the current projections for the Rose Bowl from writers, reports, analysts and experts.

Chris Peterson: FanSided

Alabama 24, Michigan 20

Chris Peterson of Fansided’s GBMWolverine has Alabama winning by only four points, so he expects it to be a close one. A common theme here will be that regardless of who wins, it will be tight.

Bryan Fischer: Fox Sports

The Pick: Alabama

While Fischer, of Fox Sports, omits an actual score prediction, he makes it clear that Alabama is the team that will be victorious after a full four quarters.

Adam Rittenberg: ESPN

Alabama 31, Michigan 23

Adam Rittenberg of ESPN has the Crimson Tide winning by a touchdown and a two-point conversion. He mentions “the disparity among the two teams in the postseason is too much to ignore.”

Brett Gibbons: Sports Illustrated

Michigan 24, Alabama 17

Gibbons, of Sports Illustrated‘s Killer Frogs, has the Wolverines winning by a touchdown, which is certainly a possibility. In the reasoning, Gibbons mentions that both defenses are strong, but that Michigan’s offense has the upper hand.

Staff: Detroit Free Press

Tony Garcia: Michigan 26, Alabama 23

Carlos Monarrez: Alabama 27, Michigan 24

Rainer Sabin: Michigan 24, Alabama 23

Jeff Seidel: Michigan 28, Alabama 24

Shawn Windsor: Alabama 27, Michigan 23

The staff at the Detroit Free Press are nearly split down the middle on their Rose Bowl picks, with three of five predictions leaning toward Michigan. However, it’s worth noting that all predictions have it within either three or four points.

Blake Toppmeyer: The Tennesseean

The Pick: Alabama

Toppmeyer, of the Tennesseean, doesn’t include a score prediction, but picks the Crimson Tide to win the Rose Bowl. He mentions that Alabama, in an odd turn of events, enters this game as “the good guy,” considering that Michigan has been making headlines all season long for all the wrong reasons.

