Expert predictions for Peach Bowl between Penn State and Ole Miss

No. 11 Ole Miss and No. 10 Penn State are all set to face off in the Peach Bowl, one of the New Year’s Six bowl matchups and the first-ever meeting between the two programs. The Nittany Lions offer up one of the best defenses in the nation, while the Rebels own one of the most explosive units in the game. Both teams have proven to be among the best in the country, and the predictions corroborate that.

Experts from across the nation have tried their hand at guessing the outcome of this game, and with Penn State being a 4.5-point favorite according to BetMGM, most experts seem to predict that the game is within that range.

A win for Penn State would make them the first program in college football history to win all six New Year’s Six bowls at least once. On the other hand, Ole Miss is looking to turn its momentum from a dominant December in the recruiting world into a NY6 bowl win to propel them into next season.

Before looking ahead to next season, though, the Peach Bowl must come first. A battle between two 10-2 teams, despite their different styles, who seem to have finished the year as the defacto third-best team in their respective conferences.

Here are the current projections for the Peach Bowl from writers, reports, analysts, and experts.

Bruce Feldman, The Athletic

Pick: Ole Miss 24, Penn State 20

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic believes the loss of Chop Robinson for Penn State will make it easier for Lane Kiffin’s offense to move the ball. He also doesn’t trust that Penn State’s offense has enough to match the high-flying Rebels.

Bryan Fischer, Fox Sports

Pick: Penn State

Although not offering a score, Fischer of Fox Sports thinks Penn State’s defense will travel to Atlanta better than Ole Miss’ high-powered offense.

Adam Rittenberg, ESPN

Pick: Penn State 30, Ole Miss 24

Adam Rittenberg of ESPN believes Penn State’s defense can hold off the dominant SEC foe for a Peach Bowl victory. In the end, he thinks the Nittany Lions get enough defensive stops to mitigate the Rebels scoring opportunities.

Bill Bender, Sporting News

Pick: Penn State 28, Ole Miss 26

Bender, from Sporting News, suggests a good chess match between Lane Kiffin and James Franklin, who are two coaches yet to win a “big” game. He mentions the running game, with both teams having talented running backs, a big factor in determining the winner.

Brett Gibbons, Sports Illustrated

Pick: Penn State 31, Ole Miss 20

Gibbons, of Sports Illustrated’s Killer Frogs has the Nittany Lions winning by eight. A common theme once again lies with the talent of the Penn State defense. In the reasoning, Gibbons mentions that Penn State’s defense will be the toughest test Ole Miss has faced this season. Penn State’s offense, he says, has also shown their ability to beat a top defense (Iowa), giving them the upper hand over Ole Miss.

