Expert Predictions: Gators Wire crew split on FSU outcome in Week 13

Florida football gets one last chance to earn its sixth victory of the 2023 campaign — a victory that would both assure a .500 regular-season record along with a bowl game berth that gives the team one more chance to play afterward.

Standing in the way of that goal are the Florida State Seminoles, who travel to Gainesville to face the Gators in Week 13. FSU comes in ranked No. 4 in the US LBM Coaches Poll with a perfect 11-0 record. However, this week brings a bit of a wrinkle to a rivalry game that always has surprises in store.

Both programs will be without their starting quarterbacks. For the Noles, Heisman Trophy candidate Jordan Travis is done with his collegiate career after sustaining an ugly leg injury; for the Gators, Graham Mertz is sidelined with a broken clavicle.

Ahead of the in-state rivalry matchup inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, the Gators Wire gang assembled to provide their respective takes on the Week 13 affair. Take a look below at what each of us think along with the composite prediction below.

Adam Dubbin - Managing Editor

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

This week’s prediction is a tough one as both Mertz and Travis will be missing the game, leaving the backup quarterbacks to run both respective offenses. Obviously, this changes the calculus for Florida State as their gunslinger is easily the most talented player on the roster while Florida has a more decentralized hodgepodge of skill players who can make big plays.

Still, the Noles are a deeper and better-coached team at the end of the day, and the Gators will find a way to bungle their way to defeat.

FSU 31, Florida 24

David Rosenberg - Assistant Editor

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

No Graham Mertz. No Jordan Travis. Who knows what this game will be like?

My general rule for rivalry games is to throw everything you think you know out the window, but the two injuries really cements that kind of psychology. Being at home helps a bit, but there is still a big talent gap to overcome. If Florida’s two backs — Trevor Etienne and Montrell Johnson Jr. — show up, this could be a fun one.

The ‘Noles should win, but I’m going with the Gators on a Trey Smack walk-off. Madness in the Swamp.

Florida 24, FSU 21

Pat Dooley - Staff Writer

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

FSU is where Florida is trying to get in terms of personnel even without Jordan Travis. I will say that if Graham Mertz were healthy and Travis out, I might lean toward picking the Gators. But FSU will have a week to see what Max Brown looks like and will attack him relentlessly.

FSU 31, Florida 19

Jesse Richardson - Staff Writer

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Seven days ago, I would’ve told you the Gators are going to get smashed by Florida State by at least three touchdowns.

Now? Well, Florida might actually have a chance to take down the Seminoles and officially knock their rival out of playoff contention while earning bowl game eligibility.

Unless the defense refuses to show up again and the Gators fall behind fast, I’m expecting simple play calling to let QB Max Brown get into some kind of rhythm while relying on the legs of Johnson and Etienne.

Take the under on Saturday folks and, to have a little fun and hope this week, I’m taking the Gators to edge out the Noles.

Florida 26, FSU 22

Composite Prediction

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

While the four respondents were split down the middle on the general outcome, the composite predicted score tells a bit of a different story. If the Gators do manage to outlast the Noles in the Swamp, it will be a close game; if not, FSU is expected to win by at least a touchdown.

As such, the visitors are projected to emerge victoriously this Saturday by a touchdown minus the PAT.

FSU 28, Florida 22

