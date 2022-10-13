Expert Predictions: Can Florida snap LSU’s series winning streak?

Billy Napier finally got his first win in Southeastern Conference competition last weekend with a homecoming victory over the Missouri Tigers after coming up short on his first two tries. This weekend, Florida football looks to even its SEC record against the visiting LSU Tigers. But it will not be easy.

The Gators hold the all-time edge in the series with a 33-32-3 mark, though LSU has won the last three meetings as well as nine of the last 12 matchups since 2010. Had it not been for Steve Spurrier’s 11-1 run while manning the sidelines in Gainesville, this rivalry would look quite different.

Both programs are dealing with the turnover of their coaching staffs in 2022 as LSU lured former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly to the bayou while Florida added a bayou boy of their own in Napier. Both teams are sitting on a 4-2 record overall coming into the game, though the Tigers have been a little bit better in conference play.

The Gators Wire crew converged to give their predictions for Florida’s upcoming matchup with LSU. Take a look below at what we think will go down this Saturday in the Swamp.

Adam Dubbin - Managing Editor

It is difficult to be certain about anything when it comes to the 2022 version of the Florida Gators but there is a gut feeling that they will come out to play in Week 7 against a heated rival. LSU appears to be improved over last year’s squad but not by as much as many would like to think.

LSU has held the edge in this series in recent years, having won the last three meetings as well as nine of the last 12 matchups since 2010. The Gators’ last win came in Gainesville during the 2018 season in which [autotag]Dan Mullen[/autotag] earned a 27-19 victory in his debut campaign.

With the home-field advantage on their side, the Orange and Blue will find a way to prevail in yet another close game to break the losing streak and give Napier his first big SEC win.

Florida 23, LSU 20

David Rosenberg - Assistant Editor

After falling to Kentucky and Tennessee earlier in the year, Florida needs to beat LSU this weekend to stay competitive in the SEC. Getting the win is easier said than done, but Florida looks like the favorite on paper. LSU is coming off a tough 40-13 loss to Tennessee, and Florida looked much better against the same opponent. Defense is always going to be a problem for UF, but the Gators should be able to put up some decent numbers on offense if [autotag]Anthony Richardson[/autotag] is locked in.

That’s a big “if,” though. Richardson followed up back-to-back 200 passing yards weeks with a 66-yard performance against Missouri on Saturday, and the entire offense suffered with him in the first half. He needs to come out of the gates hot against LSU to wipe last week from his memory.

The Swamp hasn’t truly experienced Richardson at his best since the season opener against Utah, and some would argue that he wasn’t at his best in that game either. His 453-yard passing game against Tennessee was in Knoxville, and he was pulled in the third quarter against Eastern Washington. The atmosphere on Saturday should be similar to the Utah game, and I think Richardson thrives under the pressure. Expect a big game from him, and feel free to tag Freezing Cold Takes when I’m oh so painfully wrong.

Go big or go home, I guess.

Florida 35, LSU 21

Pat Dooley - Staff Writer

The only thing we know for sure is that it will come down to the fourth quarter. So, of course, because we think we know, we probably don’t.

LSU has owned Florida and that doesn’t sit well with Gator fans who remember the Steve Spurrier days. But this is a different coach who has a knack for winning close games.

The problem is that we have no idea how Anthony Richardson will play. And we know the defense won’t play at a high level. Which could lead to high drama. So, don’t bet on this game either way.

Florida 27, LSU 24

Sergio De La Espriella - Staff Writer

I was the last member of the Gators Wire crew to submit their prediction this week. Usually, I have an idea of how a Gator game is going to go early in the week. For the LSU game, I’ve had more trouble than usual.

History tells us that the better team in this matchup doesn’t always win. In this situation, we don’t really know who the better team is. LSU’s performance last week against Tennessee wasn’t the most convincing. Early mistakes, unsuccessful gambles, and an inability to keep up with the Vols high paced offense ended the game by halftime. Up against the same opponent, the Gators were able to show many positives in their defeat against Tennessee.

I think that LSU learns from the mistakes made last week. Will that be enough to leave with a win? I don’t think so. If you’ve never experienced a big-time game under the lights in The Swamp, I highly recommend it. We got a taste of that sold-out atmosphere against Utah this season. Throw a heated rivalry into the mix, and you have the potential for a magical night in The Swamp. I don’t think Brian Kelly will have experienced a crowd like this before. A big “Welcome to the SEC” moment for him.

This game is giving me 2015 Ole Miss vibes. I hope that feeling comes to fruition.

Florida 28, LSU 20

Tyler Nettuno - Gators Wire alumnus

It wasn’t pretty, but coach Billy Napier finally got his first SEC win at home against Missouri on Saturday. This is a huge opportunity at the Swamp once again this week against an LSU team that has been inconsistent but still sits at 4-2 on the year and has some concerning matchup problems.

Namely, its defense. The Tigers looked great in a shutdown win over Mississippi State, but they were torched by Tennessee last Saturday. The Gators offense led by Richardson isn’t that explosive, but if they can avoid turnovers, they may be able to find some success.

Offensively, LSU isn’t the toughest group this struggling defense has faced. Quarterback Jayden Daniels could cause problems with his mobility, and this is a really talented group of receivers that will test Florida’s defensive backs, but UF should be able to see some more improvement from the defense.

This one feels like a coin flip, so I’ll give Florida the edge under the lights in the Swamp.

Florida 24, LSU 21

Editor’s note: Tyler is the managing editor of LSU Tigers Wire and a college football staff writer for FTW!

Composite Prediction

The Gators Wire expert consensus was clustered in the 20-point range overall for both teams with just one prediction above 30 points. The meeting between two mediocre offenses, who both rank in the dead middle of the SEC in total yardage, as well as a pair of defenses that are merely shadows of themselves from the DBU days, is pretty evenly matched, which we believe will ultimately favor the home team in Week 7.

Florida 27, LSU 21

