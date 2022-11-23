Expert Predictions: Can Florida take one from FSU in Tallahassee?

Florida football is getting set for the final game of the 2022 regular season to close out the opening act of new head coach Billy Napier’s tenure in Gainesville. So far, the gains have been realized off the field more so than on it, as the Orange and Blue stumbles to what could be another .500 finish to the fall schedule.

Next up are the Florida State Seminoles, who will host the Gators at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee for a rare Friday night affair. FSU has seen some drastic improvements this season after floundering the past half-decade and presents a formidable foe for Florida in Week 13.

The Gators hold an 11-game lead in the all-time series sporting a 37-26-2 record dating back to 1958, winning five of the first six meetings and 16 of the first 19 games between the Sunshine State schools. Since then, it has been a bit of a tug-of-war over short stretches for each team, with the Orange and Blue prevailing in the last three games.

The Gators Wire crew converged to give their predictions for Florida’s final regular-season game of the 2022 schedule at Florida State. Take a look below at what we think will go down on Friday night in Tallahassee.

Adam Dubbin - Managing Editor

You never seem to know what you are going to get with this Florida team as demonstrated by last weekend’s loss to Vandy, which followed six quarters of some of the best football played by the Gators this season. From the peak of the opening win over Utah to the nadir of last week’s defeat, the dynamic range of this team is broad.

Against a top-25 team on the road in a heated rivalry game played on Friday night, things just do not bode well for the Orange and Blue. FSU is playing some of its best ball in years and might catch the Gators with their pants down after their futile effort in Nashville.

As much as it pains me to say, the ‘Noles will prevail and send UF to a .500 regular season finish for the second year in a row.

Florida State 31, Florida 21

David Rosenberg - Assistant Editor

I’m a firm believer that rivalry games in college football mean throwing everything you know about the two teams out the window and letting them settle things on the field. Florida may have stumbled against VANDERBILT last weekend, but that doesn’t mean the Gators will roll over and die against Florida State.

The players know how much this win means to the program, and it’s hard to imagine that Billy Napier not stressing a sense of urgency on the team after taking two steps backwards in the final conference game of the year. Let’s not forget that this could be [autotag]Anthony Richardson[/autotag]’s last game wearing the Orange and Blue either.

It may seem foolish to pick UF this week, but someone has to make a homer pick and I truly believe that whatever team shows up on Friday will look nothing like the squad that fell to the Commodores a week ago.

Florida 31, Florida State 28

Pat Dooley - Staff Writer

It’s difficult to see a path to a Florida victory mainly because we can’t un-see last week’s game. This will be a different Florida team and by that I mean the Gators will be down several starters.

Not a recipe for success against a team playing really well, is it?

But stranger things have happened in college football and I find it difficult to believe it won’t be close.

FSU 34, Florida 24

Sergio De La Espriella - Staff Writer

After a month of seeing incremental growth and consistency, the Vanderbilt game really took the air out of the ballon. We knew this season was going to be up and down, but a loss to Vanderbilt was not on the bingo card. The worst part was that the loss was self-inflicted. In theory, that should mean that the Gators are primed for a bounceback. But Florida State is good. Full stop.

This is not the team Florida fans spent the last five seasons making fun of. Mike Norvell has done a great job rebuilding this roster by way of traditional recruiting and the transfer portal. I’m a big believer in Billy Napier. I know he has his critics, but I’ve been a massive fan since his Louisiana days. In the long run, he will prove to be better than Norvell. But that doesn’t mean that he’s there right now.

Every ounce of my body wants to pick Florida. Believe me when I say that. In my time as a UF student, I never saw Florida beat Florida State. And as a South Florida kid, I always prioritized this rivalry over Georgia, Tennessee, or LSU.

Which is why it pains me to have to pick Florida State. Please pray to whatever higher power you believe in for me to be wrong. It’ll be a close game solely because this rivalry is crazy. Let’s just make sure we play this game on Saturday next year and every year afterward until the end of eternity.

What are we, UCF?

Florida State 31 Florida 24

Tyler Nettuno - Gators Wire alumnus

It looked like this Florida team was legitimately turning a corner. Then, it suffered an ugly loss at Vanderbilt in which it handed the game away due to a number of mistakes, of which the ‘Dores took full advantage.

Now, the Gators close out the regular season against Florida State on the road hoping to finish above .500, but they will need to get past a Seminoles team that sits at 8-3 and is in the midst of its best campaign under coach Mike Norvell. Jordan Travis has emerged as one of the nation’s better quarterbacks, and FSU has dominated on its four-game winning streak since a tight loss to Clemson.

Florida needs a win in this game to give Billy Napier some offseason momentum following a disappointing Year 1. This is a rivalry game, and it wouldn’t shock me to see the Gators turn in one of their best performances of the season. But I deal in probabilities, and that seems pretty improbable against an FSU team playing very good football right now.

Florida State 35, Florida 21

Editor’s note: Tyler is the managing editor of LSU Tigers Wire and a college football staff writer for FTW!

Composite Prediction

The majority of the Gators Wire crew agreed that the Seminoles will prevail over the Gators on Friday night, but perhaps ironically the lone believer in the Orange and Blue is the only non-alumnus of the group. While David’s bucking of the trend is much-welcomed in this circle, the remainder of the roundtable took the Debbie Downer approach, calling for a loss to FSU.

Florida State 32, Florida 24

