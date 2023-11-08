Expert Predictions: Can Florida football prevail over LSU in Week 11?

When the going gets tough, the tough get going, and that is what the Gator Nation is hoping for this weekend when Florida travels to take on the LSU Tigers in the first of a three-game stretch against top-25 teams.

Brian Kelly’s team came into the season with high expectations that rested upon quarterback Jayden Daniels’ shoulders. Unfortunately for them, their defense has been AWOL most of the season and the Tigers have relied heavily on their high-flying offense to maintain relevance.

Billy Napier’s boys are desperate for that elusive sixth win which earns them a bowl berth, and while many expect a lopsided outcome, one can never be certain when it comes to the Southeastern Conference.

Ahead of the Week 11 matchup inside Tiger Stadium between Florida and LSU, the Gators Wire crew along with LSU Tigers Wire managing editor Tyler Nettuno weighed in on their expectations for Saturday night’s SEC rivalry game in the bayou. Take a look below at our respective takes as well as the overall composite prediction.

Adam Dubbin - Managing Editor

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

After the demoralizing defeat at home at the hands of the Razorbacks, who came into the game winless in SEC play, it is difficult to muster much confidence against a top-25 team on their home turf. But if the Gators want to play in a bowl game, they will need to steal a win from one of their final three opponents.

The oddsmakers are expecting a higher-scoring affair, which checks given that both defenses leave a lot to be desired on the field. Unfortunately, I am not sure that the Orange and Blue have the firepower — or the playbook — to upend the Tigers on the road.

LSU 38, Florida 28

David Rosenberg - Assistant Editor

James Gilbert/Getty Images

I mean, Florida just lost to Arkansas at home and now has to go on the road against LSU. Who is predicting a Gators win here?

The defense is beat up, the offense is limited and the coaching decisions continue to perplex. Even with LSU QB Jayden Daniels in concussion protocol, I like the Tigers here.

The Gators will fight, but they’ll come up short in the end once again.

LSU 35, Florida 27

Pat Dooley - Staff Writer

Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun

The Tigers have lost one more game than Florida, but feel like a much better team. We’ll see what happens at quarterback, but the bigger issue is how poorly Florida has played defense the last three games. The youngsters appear to be wearing out and that fan base will bring a little baseball energy to this one.

LSU 40, Florida 21

Jesse Richardson - Staff Writer

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

You know, it’s funny reading that ESPN experts are expecting at least one more Florida win in this stretch because I think it’s well beyond the Gators’ reach. Florida needs to make a massive overhaul of its squad if it wants any chance at taking down LSU in Death Valley.

The Tigers are surely inconsistent but are a much better team than what the Razorbacks had to offer this past Saturday. I think this will be another shootout where Florida gets a flat tire on the highway, without access to a AAA membership.

LSU 31, Florida 23

Tyler Nettuno - Gators Wire alumnus, LSU Tigers Wire managing editor

Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun

LSU’s defensive issues can’t be understated, and while this Florida group may not be that explosive, it is finding some success, especially against weaker defenses. But the youthful Gators’ defense, which was strong earlier in the year but seems to have been exposed in recent weeks, feels like a terrible matchup against an LSU offense loaded with playmakers.

LSU 41, Florida 28

Composite Prediction

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The unanimous consensus among the five respondents is that the Gators are doomed to defeat by more than one score and a bit closer to two. Clearly, the Arkansas loss has demoralized the group, but to be fair, this team has let us down quite a few times already.

The long story short is that LSU will out-gun Florida in an offensive display that favors the home team heavily.

LSU 37, Florida 25

