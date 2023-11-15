Expert Predictions: Florida football faces tough test at Missouri Tigers

Florida football faces the Missouri Tigers in Columbia, Missouri, for a Week 12 Southeastern Conference matchup that could be the last these two programs see of each other for a while.

With the addition of the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners, the SEC will be moving to a new format in 2024 and beyond, further separating these geographically opposed schools. But in the meantime, there is still some unfinished business left to be settled.

Mizzou comes into the game ranked No. 11 in both the US LBM Coaches Poll and the AP Poll while Florida is voteless in both the major rankings. This is only the third time in 12 meetings that the Tigers are ranked among the top 25.

Ahead of the Week 12 affair between Florida and Mizzou, the Gators Wire crew weighed in on their expectations for Saturday night’s cold-weather matchup. Take a look below at our respective takes as well as the overall composite prediction.

Adam Dubbin - Managing Editor

Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun

The Gators fought valiantly but simply did not have enough to keep up with the Bayou Bengals last weekend. That was a very flawed team headlined by a Heisman-trophy-level quarterback and some explosive players on offense, but not much else.

This Mizzou team is even better than them and the game will be played on a cold November day in the midwest. The chances of the Orange and Blue escaping hostile territory where Florida has won just twice in five tries is slim and nearly none, especially given how poorly it plays away from the Swamp.

It will not be the offensive explosion we saw before, but it will be a firm butt-whooping.

Missouri 35, Florida 21

David Rosenberg - Assistant Editor

Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun

Missouri is where Florida wants to be in a year or two, so the expectation here is a Gators loss. At this point in the season, all we can hope for is a competitive game, but Billy Napier’s team hasn’t been great on the road over the past two years.

UF’s defense is going to give up a good amount of points, but the offense should be able to keep up — at least for a little bit. If we’re lucky, Ricky Pearsall will hit the 1,000-yard mark, which he seems destined to reach by the end of the regular season. Trevor Etienne is coming off a three-touchdown game, too, so expect him to make some noise as well.

Missouri 42, Florida 28

Pat Dooley - Staff Writer

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The last time Florida went to CoMo, the Gators played one of their best defensive games of the season… and lost in OT. This isn’t about playing at Faurot Field — this is what it has been about too many times this season.

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz is in his fourth year of building. Billy Napier is in his second. Drinkwitz was 17-19 in his first three years. They gave him time. It has paid off.

Missouri 34, Florida 22

Jesse Richardson - Staff Writer

Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun

My stock has officially been pulled out for the season.

Missouri nearly lost their momentum last week, but I don’t see the Florida offense having enough juice to outlast the Tigers. I don’t necessarily think the Gators’ defense is as up to par as I thought they were earlier in the year.

I think Mertz will be able to make the throws he usually does to give his team a chance, but the offense as a whole usually struggles in a hostile environment.

Give me Mizzou with home-field advantage.

Missouri 38, Florida 27

Composite Prediction

Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun

The Gators Wire gang unanimously agrees that Mizzou will be too much for Florida this weekend. Call us snake-bitten, but the failures of Napier’s team to capitalize on opportunities while being crippled by terrible coaching over the first 10 games of the season has us collectively fatigued.

How much more can we take? How much more can this team take? We will find out Saturday but expect the Gators to come out on the short end of the stick.

Missouri 37, Florida 25

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire