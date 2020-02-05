Expert Picks: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Welcome to Playing the Tips!

Each week this will be the one-stop resource to soak in all the picks from our fantasy staffers at Rotoworld.com.

Page 1 is going to look at Daily Fantasy Sports picks (FanDuel, Yahoo, and DraftKings).

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Page 2 will have a look at One-and-Done options as well as PGATOUR.com's fantasy game.



Josh Culp

@futureoffantasy

DraftKings

Sung Kang (7,300) - Has a pair of top 20s at this event and the first was a product of him firing his career-low round of 60 during round two of the 2016 edition. Should bring plenty of confidence to the table this week.

Maverick McNealy (7,300) - Missed the cut here in his 2018 debut but he's flashing a bit of form this time with eight straight cuts made.

Daniel Berger (8,900) - His tee-to-green game is trending well and he finally popped for a top 10 last week. Trying to ride the hot hand here.

Cameron Champ (8,800) - Playing well again after struggling for most of 2019. Finished T28 here last year in his tourney debut.

Chesson Hadley (7,100) - He racking up birdies at a ridiculous clip. If he can tone down the big numbers then a top-heavy finish is definitely in the cards.

Brandt Snedeker (10,100) - Sneds and poa annua greens are a match made in heaven and this week's event is no different. He is 8-for-12 here with a pair of wins (2013, 2015).

----

FanDuel

Cameron Champ (10,000): The Cali native was slumping ahead of his 2019 AT&T Pro-Am debut but he still managed a T28 finish. The big hitter arrives in much better form this time around with seven straight worldwide top 35s.

Brandon Hagy (7,900): Sticking with the Cali Love, Hagy is one of the few mashers that can almost keep up with Champ off the tee. He's finished T34 and T33 in two tries at this event.

Story continues

Jason Day (11,500): He's still searching for his complete game but this event always seems to bring out the best in him. Perhaps it's the snail pace of the rounds! Day is 10-for-10 here with eight of those doubling as top 15s.

Phil Mickelson (10,800): I strong finish at the Saudi was enough to push my chips back in on the five-time AT&T Pro-Am champ.

Wyndham Clark (8,600): Roared early last week and brings a lot of power and confidence to the table.

Viktor Hovland (10,700): Played well as an amateur at Pebble Beach so I like his chances of snapping out of the mini-slump he finds himself in.

Yahoo DFS

Vaughn Taylor (35): The 2016 champ is playing extremely well right now so I will fire away.

Graeme McDowell (33): Coming off a win at the Saudi, jet lag is a concern but he will have the luxury of taking it easy before the event starts since he knows all these courses and has played them well in the past.

Xinjun Zhang (31): Not piecing together a lot of good scores lately but he's delivering birdies in bunches. A boom-or-bust pick here.

Branden Grace (30): Flashing a lot of form recently so let's ride the hot hand on a trio of seaside layouts.

Kurt Kitayama (35): The Chico native will be comfortable on poa annua greens and he brings two Euro Tour wins to the table.

Rafa Cabrera Bello (36): Didn't impress back home in the Middle East but he's now heading to one of his favorite venues for a chance to crack back into form before a busy Spring.

One-and-Done

Each week I will think out loud about my process in determining my One-and-Done selection. If you are new to the One-and-Done format, it is like an NFL survivor league. You pick one golfer per week, but you can't use them again all year.

Starting things off with course history, let's see who has played well at Pebble Beach in the last 10 years:

Phil Mickelson (20-for-23 with FIVE WINS)

Jason Day (10-for-10 with a RUNNER-UP)

Dustin Johnson (11-for-12 with TWO WINS)

Jordan Spieth (7-for-7 with a WIN)

Kevin Streelman (8-for-12 with three top 10s)

Patrick Reed (6-for-7 with five top 25s)

Brian Gay (7-for-11 with two top 10s)

Jimmy Walker (9-for-12 with five top 10s)

Brandt Snedeker (8-for-12 five top 25s)

Paul Casey (MC, MC, T8, RUNNER-UP)

Scott Stallings (3-for-5 with three top 15s)

Matt Jones (10-for-12 with five top 25s)

Jim Furyk (19-for-21 with five top 10s)

Russell Knox (4-for-6 with two top 15s)

Hunter Mahan (11-for-16 with a RUNNER-UP)

Jonas Blixt (4-for-6 with a THIRD-PLACE)

Lucas Glover (2-for-6 with back-to-back top 11s)

Nick Watney (11-for-15 with three top 10s)

Scott Langley (5-for-7 with a solo 6th)

Chez Reavie (5-for-10 with a RUNNER-UP)

Now let's look at baseline performance over the last year. This will give us a good feel for who should pop regardless of past course results:

Patrick Cantlay

Dustin Johnson

Paul Casey

Viktor Hovland

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Matt Kuchar

Jim Furyk

Jason Day

Brandt Snedeker

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Lucas Glover

Vaughn Taylor

Russell Knox

Jordan Spieth

Kevin Kisner

Adam Hadwin

Xinjun Zhang

Cameron Tringale

Aaron Wise

Lanto Griffin

The overlap list includes Dustin Johnson, Paul Casey, Jim Furyk, Jason Day, Brandt Snedeker, Lucas Glover, Russell Knox, and Jordan Spieth.

DJ is very intriguing here after a close call at the Saudi International last week but I don't want to load up after the long flight. I'll wait until next week or maybe even a major.

Furyk is coming off a long layoff. No thanks.

Day and Spieth are still working out the flaws in their games. I'll wait on them, as well.

That leaves Casey, Snedeker, Glover, or Knox. I've actually already used Knox and Glover so toss them out. Casey or Sneds it is.

I said last week that it was time to strike on Sneds either last week or this week. Luckily, I took a pass last week but I still like the overall state of his game and we're back on poa greens. Brandt Snedeker will be my pick.

PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf presented by SERVPRO

Josh Culp

“@FutureOfFantasy”

Last Week: 8268

Season Rank: 76th

Starters:

Patrick Cantlay

Brandt Snedeker

Dustin Johnson

Paul Casey

Bench:

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Jason Day

Mo Yoshimoto

“@Bears3423”

Last Week: 10462

Season Rank: 3820

Starters:

Dustin Johnson

Scott Stallings

Brandt Snedeker

Paul Casey

Bench:

Patrick Cantlay

Max Homa