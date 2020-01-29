Expert Picks: Saudi International

Each week, Dave Tindall and Matt Cooper will give their picks for the two main European Tour options – DraftKings and the official season-long 2020 Fantasy Race to Dubai game run by europeantour.com (yet to be launched so far; we'll keep you updated).

The latter is no-salary. Simply select a team of six golfers and nominate a captain whose points are doubled. Points are based on official Race to Dubai points earned by your players.

The DraftKings lineups will be entered into a large-entry Guaranteed Prize Pool. That means we need to take a risk or two, in order to separate ourselves from the field.

The idea is to provide you a list of names to consider. We would not recommend copying these teams, golfer for golfer. Duplicate teams are no fun and don't help anyone.

Dave Tindall

@DaveTindallGolf

DraftKings

Abraham Ancer ($9,500) – Still riding the good vibes of his excellent Presidents Cup display and showed it with second place at The American Express last time. Course debut but he’s a good traveller and I expect a strong week.

Robert MacIntyre ($9,200) – Follow up to his stunning rookie season was delayed by injury but all looked good when T8 at the Dubai Desert Classic last week so normal service has been resumed. Played all four rounds here last year and the predicted tougher scoring should suit.

Ian Poulter ($8,300) – With the rough up, there’s more emphasis on accuracy this year and that should help Poulter match or even better 2019’s top six finish. Gave us a nice recent form indicator with tied 16th in Dubai on Sunday.

Joost Luiten ($8,000) – Another to crack the top six here last year and closed that week with a 63. Didn’t really find his best in Abu Dhabi or Dubai but cashed in both and this could be the place where he heats up.

Gavin Green ($7,600) – Lots of holes to attack here and that plays into Green’s mindset. Tied 11th last year and has ticked over nicely in the desert so far with T21 in Abu Dhabi and T27 in Dubai.

Ross Fisher ($7,300) – Played his way into the top 15 here last year, twice shooting 65. Top tens in two of his last four European Tour starts so has some decent converging trends for a player of his value.

Total salary: $49,900

On the cusp: Dustin Johnson ($11,300), Shane Lowry ($9,700), Henrik Stenson ($9,400), Adri Arnaus ($7,700), Ryan Fox ($7,400), Jack Senior ($6,900).

Matt Cooper

@MattCooperGolf

DraftKings

Brooks Koepka ($11,000) – The world number one so he has the ability to perform anywhere and every chance he’ll be extra motivated by the daily glance at the screensaver on his phone of words by Kobe Bryant.

Abraham Ancer ($9,500) – Nothing shouts him on the course, rather his 63 to close the American Express and his all-round dependable consistency impress.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout ($7,900) – Has to be a chance that he’ll be deflated after last week’s agonizing near-miss, but he also has plenty to kick-on from and his win last year was preceded by T3.

Min Woo Lee ($7,800) – T15 or better in four of his last six worldwide starts and thrashed a pair of weekend 63s for fourth here last year.

Scott Hend ($6,900) – T6 last year including a second round 63 and he was a decent T17 in Abu Dhabi. Another Aussie to contend?

Grant Forrest ($6,700) – T4 in Mauritius, made the cut in Abu Dhabi and flying in T10 after 54 holes in Dubai but admitted the wind got to him (finished T16). Added that he is hitting it well though.

Total salary: $49,900

On the cusp: Dustin Johnson ($11,300), Victor Perez ($10,200), Thomas Pieters ($9,100), Bernd Wiesberger ($8,800), Rafa Cabrera Bello ($8,700), Ian Poulter ($8,300)