Expert picks and predictions for college football championship games

Every year (and every week of the season) we have a little friendly competition among our writers for world domination when it comes to picking the Big Ten football games and some of the bigger college football contests as the season goes on.

However, with the regular season now complete and just the conference championship games to go, we are switching gears a bit with just one Big Ten game on tap when Michigan and Iowa battle it out in Indianapolis for the conference title. We’re going to pick that one, but also all of the other conference championship games..

And yeah, it’s a big week. Seven of the top eight teams in the College Football Playoff rankings are in action, and though its a slim chance, if things break right, Ohio State could still find its way into the final four teams. It’s time for all of our writers to pick each of the championship games against the spread and straight up like we’ve been doing all season long.

As a reminder, if there’s an asterisk next to the pick, that means the team will win, but not cover. If there is a tie, rather than have a cage match or old-fashioned duel, we’ll settle it with less violence and go with the tried, yet true, coin flip where George Washington has the say.

EXAMPLE:

– If you think Ohio State will win minus 3.5 over an opponent: OSU

– If you think Ohio State will win outright: OSU

– If you think Ohio State will win, but NOT cover: OSU*

Let’s get into the picks and predictions, but first, here’s where things stand so far between our writers with all that’s gone on through 13 weeks.

Results so far

Results of our picks and predictions so far

@PhilHarrisonBW: 118-41 (straight up), 84-75 (against the spread)

@MarkRussell1975: 126-33 SU, 89-70 ATS

@JoshKeatley16: 122-37 SU, 86-73 ATS

@MikeFChen: 121-38 SU, 83-76 ATS

@evanrbach: 129-30 SU, 92-67 ATS

CONSENSUS PICK: 128-31 SU, 92-67 ATS

NEXT … The conference championship game picks

New Mexico State at Liberty (Conference USA Championship game)

Friday, Dec. 1

7:00 p.m. ET – CBS Sports Network – Stream fuboTV (watch here)

BetMGM Line: Liberty -11.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Liberty

@MarkRussell1975: Liberty*

@JoshKeatley16: Liberty

@MikeFChen: Liberty

@evanrbach: Liberty*

CONSENSUS PICK: Liberty

Oregon vs. Washington (Pac-12 Championship game)

Friday, Dec. 1

8:00 p.m. ET – ABC – Stream fuboTV (watch here)

BetMGM Line: Oregon -9.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Oregon*

@MarkRussell1975: Washington

@JoshKeatley16: Oregon

@MikeFChen: Washington

@evanrbach: Oregon*

CONSENSUS PICK: Oregon*

Oklahoma State vs. Texas (Big 12 Championship game)

Saturday, Dec. 2

Noon ET – ABC – Stream fuboTV (watch here)

BetMGM Line: Texas -14.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Texas*

@MarkRussell1975: Texas*

@JoshKeatley16: Texas

@MikeFChen: Texas

@evanrbach: Texas*

CONSENSUS PICK: Texas*

Miami (OH) at Toledo (MAC Championship game)

Saturday, Dec. 2

Noon ET – ESPN – Stream fuboTV (watch here)

BetMGM Line: Toledo -7.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Toledo*

@MarkRussell1975: Toledo*

@JoshKeatley16: Toledo

@MikeFChen: Miami

@evanrbach: Toledo*

CONSENSUS PICK: Toledo*

Boise State at UNLV (Mountain West Championship game)

Saturday, Dec. 2

3:00 p.m. ET – Fox – Stream fuboTV (watch here)

BetMGM Line: Boise State -2.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: UNLV

@MarkRussell1975: UNLV

@JoshKeatley16: Boise State

@MikeFChen: Boise State

@evanrbach: Boise State

CONSENSUS PICK: Boise State

Georgia at Alabama

Saturday, Dec. 2

4:00 p.m. ET – CBS – Stream fuboTV (watch here)

BetMGM Line: Georgia -5.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Georgia

@MarkRussell1975: Georgia

@JoshKeatley16: Georgia

@MikeFChen: Georgia

@evanrbach: Georgia

CONSENSUS PICK: Georgia

SMU at Tulane (American Championship game)

Saturday, Dec. 2

4:00 p.m. ET – ABC – Stream fuboTV (watch here)

BetMGM Line: Tulane -3.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Tulane

@MarkRussell1975: Tulane

@JoshKeatley16: Tulane

@MikeFChen: Tulane

@evanrbach: SMU

CONSENSUS PICK: Tulane

Appalachian State at Troy (Sun Belt Championship)

Saturday, Dec. 2

4:00 p.m. ET – ESPN – Stream fuboTV (watch here)

BetMGM Line: Troy -6.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Appalachian State

@MarkRussell1975: Appalachian State

@JoshKeatley16: Troy

@MikeFChen: Appalachian State

@evanrbach: Troy

CONSENSUS PICK: Appalachian State

Michigan vs. Iowa

Saturday, Dec. 2

8:00 p.m. ET – Fox – Stream fuboTV (watch here)

BetMGM Line: Michigan -22.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Michigan

@MarkRussell1975: Michigan*

@JoshKeatley16: Michigan

@MikeFChen: Michigan*

@evanrbach: Michigan*

CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan*

Louisville vs. Florida State

Saturday, Dec. 2

8:00 p.m. ET – ABC – Stream fuboTV (watch here)

BetMGM Line: Florida State -2.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Florida State

@MarkRussell1975: Louisville

@JoshKeatley16: Florida State

@MikeFChen: Louisville

@evanrbach: Louisville

CONSENSUS PICK: Florida State

