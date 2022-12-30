Expert picks as Georgia meets Ohio State in College Football Playoff semifinal at Peach Bowl

There haven't been many juicier semifinals in the history of the College Football Playoff than the Peach Bowl matchup of Georgia and Ohio State.

The programs have been regulars in the semifinals with six combined appearances in the last six seasons. Both quarterbacks – Stetson Bennett and C.J. Stroud – were Heisman Trophy finalists. The Bulldogs have stars on defense. The Buckeyes counter with one of the great receiving corps in college football.

There's also some history involved with Georgia aiming to be the first team to repeat as national champions since Alabama in 2011-12. Ohio State, which last won a title in the first playoff in 2014, is trying to bounce back from a disappointing loss to Michigan in its regular-season finale.

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) catches a pass and runs toward Northwestern defensive back Jeremiah Lewis (9) during the first half at Ryan Field.

Here's our predictions on who will reach the national championship game.

Scooby Axson

The last time we saw Ohio State, their defense spent most of the game trying to catch up with any Michigan skill player who had the ball in their hands. A month removed from that embarrassment offers a chance to get healthy if nothing else. Ohio State has the talent to score on anyone in the nation, but the problem will be trying to stop Georgia and its tendency to run over teams. And across the sidelines, Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart has been sending out a masterclass over the past two seasons on how to prepare for an opponent. Georgia 41, Ohio State 28.

KEYS TO VICTORY: How Georgia and Ohio State can win the Peach Bowl

UNLIKELY STAR: Georgia's Stetson Bennett is college football's best story

SECOND CHANCE: Georgia provides Ohio State the ability to quiet doubters

PEACH BOWL PREVIEW: Can Ohio State hang with Georgia after reprieve?

Paul Myerberg

The way Michigan bullied Ohio State paints an ugly picture for the Buckeyes’ odds against Georgia. After that meltdown, it’s impossible to pick Ohio State with a straight face. But maybe C.J. Stroud puts together a brilliant performance. Maybe Marvin Harrison and the other Buckeyes receivers strike deep. Maybe the defense rebounds and somehow slows down the Bulldogs’ NFL-ready roster. Maybe Ohio State finds something deep inside and pull off the upset. But maybe not. Probably not, actually. Georgia 34, Ohio State 24.

Story continues

Erick Smith

There's a real opportunity here for Ohio State. With C.J. Stroud and an elite group of receivers, the Buckeyes can move the ball against Georgia. But the offensive line is going to have be good enough to protect Stroud and move the Bulldogs enough to establish the run game. It's easier said than done, of course. Just don't discount the possibility Ohio State does what Alabama did to Georgia last year in the SEC championship game, especially if the Bulldogs are overconfident. That said, the boa constrictor approach of the defending champions should be too much in the end because the Buckeyes will have to play an almost perfect game and that's too much to ask. Georgia 31, Ohio State 23.

Eddie Timanus

Entering the playoff following a loss is not necessarily a predictor of a bad result. Just ask Georgia. The problem for Ohio State, however, is that the Bulldogs are perfectly built to exploit the Buckeyes the same way Michigan did. Slowing Georgia’s power running game has to be priority one, but Stetson Bennett has weapons that can make plays downfield as well. Sound familiar? The Buckeyes will score some points, but the Buckeyes won’t be able to beat the Bulldogs’ secondary all night long. Georgia 41, Ohio State 23.

Dan Wolken

The Buckeyes have a few matchups in their favor and could conceivably pull an upset if they play their A-plus game and Georgia is a little off. But at the end of the day, it’ll be too much of a struggle to run the ball and protect C.J. Stroud. It’s much easier to see Georgia methodically wearing Ohio State down. Georgia 34, Ohio State 16.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Georgia-Ohio State expert picks for Peach Bowl matchup in playoff