Expert Picks: Does Auburn stun Ole Miss on Saturday?

The Auburn Tigers (3-3, 1-2) head to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi, on Saturday to battle No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels (6-0, 3-0). The Tigers have owned this series all-time 35-10, and are winners of six consecutive matchups. This SEC West showdown is crucial for both teams, but for very different reasons.

For the visitors, this game is all about getting off the snide and preserving their head coach Bryan Harsin for at least one more game. In three SEC matchups, the Tigers have been outscored 77-44 and barely escaped with a win over Missouri after they fumbled away the overtime win. A win over Ole Miss would even up their SEC record and put Auburn within striking distance of earning bowl eligibility.

For Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin and the Rebels are looking to keep pace with the top teams in the SEC West. They survived a scare against Vanderbilt, where the Rebels needed a second-half surge to overcome the early deficit. Kiffin is 0-2 against Auburn but perhaps the third time is the charm.

As kickoff draws closer, the Auburn Wire staff make their predictions for this game and the rest of the SEC slate.

Vanderbilt Commodores vs Georgia Bulldogs

Can anyone knock off Georgia?

Picker Winner Patrick Georgia Taylor Georgia JD Georgia River Georgia

Alabama Crimson Tide vs Tennessee Vols

Can Tennessee end the 15-year skid?

Picker Winner Patrick Alabama Taylor Alabama JD Alabama River Tennessee

Arkansas Razorbacks vs BYU Cougars

Can Arkansas right the ship against BYU?

Picker Winner Patrick BYU Taylor Arkansas JD Arkansas River Arkansas

LSU Tigers vs Florida Gators

Can LSU even the all-time series with a win?

Picker Winner Patrick LSU Taylor Florida JD Florida River LSU

Mississippi State Bulldogs vs Kentucky Wildcats

Can the Bulldogs maintain their red-hot start against Kentucky?

Picker Winner Patrick Mississippi State Taylor Mississippi State JD Mississippi State River Mississippi State

Auburn Tigers vs Ole Miss Rebels

And now for the game you all care about, can Auburn continue its winning tradition against Ole Miss on Saturday?

Picker Winner Patrick Ole Miss Taylor Auburn JD Ole Miss River Ole Miss

Offensive X-Factor of the Game

Taylor:

Robby Ashford. It’s obvious that the offenses success is going to hinge on how well he leads. I expect him to be a threat in the running game, which will hopefully open the passing game.

River:

It’s high time Tank Bigsby showed up. Provided Harsin finally uses him the right way, Auburn’s best path to victory is gashing the Rebels in the run game.

JD:

Ja’Varrius Johnson. Everybody knows Auburn wants to run the ball and are selling out to shop the ground game. Johnson and Robby Ashford have shown the ability to connect on some deep balls and they will need some quick strikes to keep up with the Rebels.

Patrick:

My offensive X-Factor is kind of a cop out but I am going to say the offensive line. They need to pave the way for the running game and keep Robby Ashford upright for the Tigers to have a chance.

Defensive X-Factor of the Game

Taylor:

Defensive backs. Ole Miss receiver Jonathan Mingo will be the most athletic player on the field for Ole Miss. The whole defensive backfield will need to turn up the intensity in order to shut him down.

River:

Conversely, someone like Colby Wooden on the inside is going to have to put a stop to Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins. Judkins has eight touchdowns and averages 6.1 yards per carry on the year, so Wooden (and the rest of the interior) are going to have to play their Saturday best to stop him from working his will.

JD:

Owen Pappoe. Ole Miss has a great tandem of running backs in Zach Evans and Quinshon Judkins and Auburn will have to be better against the run or it will be a long day.

Patrick:

Derick Hall. He needs to help slow down this high-powered Ole Miss rushing attack and get to Jaxson Dart in the passing game. If and Wooden can create pressure, that would bode well for Auburn.

Is this the week Bryan Harsin is let go?

Taylor:

I will be surprised if he gets fired this week. I do, however, believe that a poor performance (or even a usual performance) will add another log to the fire. He will need to replicate last season’s outing against Ole Miss this Saturday in order to cool his seat even a smidge.

River:

No. If you haven’t fired the man after LSU or Georgia, I don’t see why you’d do it now. The Tigers are beginning to seem more and more set on riding out the season with Harsin and his staff, but perhaps a blow out against Ole Miss could change things.

JD:

I’m going to say no. The losses against LSU and Georgia were both expected outcomes and seemed like ideal times to move on. The lack of an obvious interim coach on the staff appears to have made it harder to move on from Harsin during the season.

Patrick:

If they don’t relieve Harsin of his duties following the Ole Miss game, it likely won’t happen. With the open week following this game, there isn’t a better time to do it. If not, he likely remains the head coach through the end of the season. The next time to check in on the embattled head coach, it will be following the Iron Bowl.

