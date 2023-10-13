Expert Picks: Who is the college football world taking in No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 7 Washington?
We are getting set for one of the biggest college football games of the year thus far, with the No. 8 Oregon Ducks traveling up to Seattle to face the No. 7 Washington Huskies in a game that could set up one team for a potential College Football Playoff run.
As you would expect, there are a lot of differing opinions when it comes to which team is going to come out on top. On paper, these are two incredibly well-matched teams, and it is expected to be a tight game on Saturday afternoon.
With that being said, who are the college football experts across the nation picking to come out on top in this game? We rounded up all of the picks below:
The Athletic's Ari Wasserman
Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa
Who: College Football Writer for The Athletic
The Pick: Oregon Ducks
USA TODAY's Dan Wolken
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Who: College Football Writer for USA TODAY
The Pick: Washington Huskies
The Athletic's David Ubben
Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa
Who: College Football Writer for The Athletic
The Pick: Oregon Ducks
The Athletic's Bruce Feldman
Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa
Who: College Football Writer for The Athletic
The Pick: Oregon Ducks (+3)
The Athletic's Stewart Mandel
Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa
Who: College Football Writer for The Athletic
The Pick: Oregon Ducks
CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Who: College Football Writer for CBS Sports
The Pick: Washington Huskies
FOX Sports' Chris Fallica
Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa
Who: College Football Analyst for FOX Sports
The Pick: Oregon Ducks
Athlon Sports' Joe Vitale
Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa
Who: College Football Writer for Athlon Sports
The Pick: Oregon Ducks
FOX Sports' Joel Klatt
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Who: College Football Analyst for FOX Sports
The Pick: Washington Huskies
ESPN's Pete Thamel
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Who: College Football Writer for ESPN
The Pick: Washington Huskies
ESPN's Rece Davis
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Who: College Football Analyst for ESPN
The Pick: Washington Huskies
ESPN's Stanford Steve
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Who: College Football Analyst for ESPN
The Pick: Washington Huskies