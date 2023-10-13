Expert Picks: Who is the college football world taking in No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 7 Washington?

We are getting set for one of the biggest college football games of the year thus far, with the No. 8 Oregon Ducks traveling up to Seattle to face the No. 7 Washington Huskies in a game that could set up one team for a potential College Football Playoff run.

As you would expect, there are a lot of differing opinions when it comes to which team is going to come out on top. On paper, these are two incredibly well-matched teams, and it is expected to be a tight game on Saturday afternoon.

With that being said, who are the college football experts across the nation picking to come out on top in this game? We rounded up all of the picks below:

The Athletic's Ari Wasserman

Who: College Football Writer for The Athletic

The Pick: Oregon Ducks

USA TODAY's Dan Wolken

Who: College Football Writer for USA TODAY

The Pick: Washington Huskies

The Athletic's David Ubben

Who: College Football Writer for The Athletic

The Pick: Oregon Ducks

The Athletic's Bruce Feldman

Who: College Football Writer for The Athletic

The Pick: Oregon Ducks (+3)

The Athletic's Stewart Mandel

Who: College Football Writer for The Athletic

The Pick: Oregon Ducks

CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd

Who: College Football Writer for CBS Sports

The Pick: Washington Huskies

FOX Sports' Chris Fallica

Who: College Football Analyst for FOX Sports

The Pick: Oregon Ducks

Athlon Sports' Joe Vitale

Who: College Football Writer for Athlon Sports

The Pick: Oregon Ducks

FOX Sports' Joel Klatt

Who: College Football Analyst for FOX Sports

The Pick: Washington Huskies

ESPN's Pete Thamel

Who: College Football Writer for ESPN

The Pick: Washington Huskies

ESPN's Rece Davis

Who: College Football Analyst for ESPN

The Pick: Washington Huskies

ESPN's Stanford Steve

Who: College Football Analyst for ESPN

The Pick: Washington Huskies

