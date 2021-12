Associated Press

Then came the Southeastern Conference championship game against Alabama, where the Crimson Tide seemingly cracked the code on the Bulldogs' stingy D in a 41-24 victory. As No. 2 Michigan prepares to face No. 3 Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Orange Bowl on Friday night, how much of Alabama's plan can be replicated by the Wolverines? “It's hard to say blueprint because if it only happens one game in a year it obviously didn’t work too well for too many other people," Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis said Monday.