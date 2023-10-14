Expert picks for Cardinals-Rams in Week 6

The Arizona Cardinals face the Los Angeles Rams on the road in Week 6, hoping to pick up their second win of the season.

They are seven-point underdogs. They have not yet won on the road this season and several key players are out — quarterback Kyler Murray (on PUP), RB James Conner (on IR), S Budda Baker (on IR) and safety Jalen Thompson (ruled out).

Can the Cardinals pick up the upset win?

No one thinks so.

Below are expert picks from around the Internet, including dueling picks from Cards Wire and Rams Wire.

Jess Root, Cards Wire

Rams 27, Cardinals 17

I think the Rams’ passing attack and the lack of James Conner’s dynamic play will be the Cardinals‘ undoing. The Rams are remarkably average, so it won’t be a blowout but it won’t be close.

I totally can see Matthew Stafford throwing for over 400 yards but turning the ball over twice, which means only 27 points. The Cardinals probably have a couple of turnovers.

Cam DaSilva, Rams Wire

Rams 27, Cardinals 17

I’m going with the Rams in this one, and I don’t think it should be a very close game. As long as they can apply even the slightest bit of pressure on Dobbs and stop the run (without James Conner), they should be in great shape because I don’t think Arizona has the offensive firepower to keep up. The Rams have been an awful second-half team, so the Cardinals have a shot to keep it close in the third and fourth quarters, but I still like the Rams to win and cover.

Seth Cox, Rise Up See Red Podcast/Revenge of the Birds

Rams 27, Cardinals 21

I see a backdoor cover like it should have been last week against the 49ers.

NFL Network experts

