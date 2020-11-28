Expert picks for Cardinals-Patriots in Week 12

The Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots face each other this weekend. The Cardinals seek to get back on the winning track after a loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 11 and the Patriots, too, having lost in Week 11 to the Houston Texans.

How will this game play out?

Patriots Wire managing editor Henry McKenna and I give our expert picks and make predictions for the game on Sunday, as well as the experts from AZCentral Sports.

Jess Root. Cards Wire: Cardinals 30, Patriots 23

I think the Cardinals will bounce back from their loss in Seattle. They have done that all season. They will be able to move the ball and pressure Newton. They will build a second-half lead but then give up a late score to make it closer than the game actually was.

Henry McKenna, Patriots Wire: Cardinals 31, Patriots 24

New England has found ways to keep the games close this season, so I think they'll do that for three quarters. But the Cardinals' talent levels are just so vastly superior to that of the Patriots. Arizona breaks out in the fourth quarter, and wins, 31-24.

Bob McManaman, AZCentral Sports: Cardinals 28, Patriots 24

The key to the Cardinals in this game, in my opinion, you've got to run the ball north and south. Get Kenyan Drake involved, get Chase Edmonds involved and run the ball as much as you can. I think if they do that, they'll win.

Katherine Fitzgerald, AZCentral Sports: Cardinals 27, Patriots 21

I think if they can minimize some of those penalties and not have as slow a start as they have had some of these last recent games. They have gone three-and-out early on a lot. That offense is going to be so critical. Keeping it on the field will be big.

Kent Somers, AZCentral Sports: Cardinals 27, Patriots 21

I think the defense is going to be a real key for this — the Cardinal defense against that New England offense, which isn't really good, especially throwing the ball. But they can run it. They will run a ton of screen passes. I think that will be a challenge for Isaiah Summons, the Cardinals rookie whose playing time is really increasing. I think if the Cardinals can shut that down, the Patriots don't really have any other alternatives.

