Expert picks for Cardinals-Patriots in Week 14

The Arizona Cardinals face the New England Patriots Monday night at State Farm Stadium. The Cardinals are simply trying to get things on track to salvage some positives from a disappointing season.

The Patriots are in last place in the AFC East but still very much in the playoff mix.

The Patriots are favored in this game.

Who will win this game?

Below we have expert picks for the game.

Jess Root, Cards Wire

Cardinals 24, Patriots 20

It will come down to whether the Cardinals can do offensively what they did against the Chargers. The Pats have struggled with mobile QBs and have not won with an opponent hitting 20 points. I think the Cardinals run the ball well, are consistent offensively and will limit the Pats to what they have been doing lately.

Jordy McElroy, Patriots Wire

Patriots 33, Cardinals 27

I’m going with the Patriots in what should be a really tough game on Monday. This is a must-win for New England, and they’ll finally be facing a defense they can move the ball against. Historically, they’ve done a tremendous job of nullifying J.J. Watt. I expect the same to be the case in this game with Mac Jones and the offense coming alive for a much-needed win on the road.

Jeremy Cluff, AZCentral Sports

Cardinals 27, Patriots 20

The Cardinals are just 1-6 at home this season. We think they’ll be 2-6 after this one. The Patriots’ offense just has to many issues to keep up with Arizona.

Kent Somers, AZCentral Sports

Patriots 21, Cardinals 17

This Patriots defense is good. They are good against the pass. They put pressure on the quarterback by only rushing four, sometimes five.

Bob McManaman, AZCentral Sports

Cardinals 21, Patriots 17

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire