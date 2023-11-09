Expert Ohio State football predictions for Michigan State game

Ohio State will host another prime time Big Ten matchup Saturday night.

Returning home after a 35-16 road win against Rutgers Saturday, the Buckeyes will try for its 10th win of the season at Ohio Stadium against Michigan State at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Here is what the writers at The Columbus Dispatch and Detroit Free Press predict for Saturday's game:

Columbus Dispatch Ohio State football beat reporter Bill Rabinowitz photographed April 29, 2021 in the Columbus Dispatch newsroom.

Bill Rabinowitz

Ohio State beat writer

The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State 49, Michigan State 7

Michigan State has fallen on hard times, though the Spartans showed some resolve by beating Nebraska last week for their first Big Ten win. There's little to indicate Sparty can give Ohio State a competitive game. Look for OSU's defense to dominate. If the Buckeyes' offense can get out of its own way, the points should flow.

Columbus Dispatch Ohio State football beat reporter Joey Kaufman photographed April 29, 2021 in the Columbus Dispatch newsroom.

Joey Kaufman

Ohio State beat writer

The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State 41, Michigan State 3

It has been six years since the Buckeyes last shut out a Big Ten opponent, but they will be in contention to do that Saturday night against the lowest-scoring offense in the league. The Spartans, who also rank 123rd in the Football Bowl Subdivision in scoring offense and 113th in total offense, have been unable to produce more than one touchdown in four out of their six conference games. This matchup is in prime time, but it won’t feel like one.

Columbus Dispatch sports columnist Rob Oller photographed Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.

Rob Oller

Sports columnist

The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State 42 , Michigan State 0

The Buckeyes defense finally gets the shutout it so badly wants. Michigan State is a program in turmoil - maybe even more than its in-state rival the Wolverines, and playing OSU in the Shoe won't fix what ails Sparty. TreVeyon Henderson goes for 100+, Marvin Harrison Jr. helps his Heisman candidacy and Kyle McCord has a fine day.

Colin Gay

Real-time reporter

The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State 42, Michigan State 7

WANNA BET? Here are the latest Ohio State football odds and lines

Ohio State will continue to build its case as the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings Saturday night against Michigan State. Given what C.J. Stroud and Co. did against the Spartans' defense in 2022 — 614 yards of offense and seven touchdowns — expect Kyle McCord to take a step forward against a suspect pass defense. With the OSU defense playing lights out, the Buckeyes could very well leave Ohio Stadium with its most dominant Big Ten performance of the season.

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) runs upfield during the NCAA football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Ohio State won 35-16.

Chris Solari

Michigan State beat writer

Detroit Free Press

● Ohio State 45, Michigan State 6

Yes, the Spartans are feeling a bit better about themselves after ending a six-game losing streak last week against Nebraska. That doesn’t change the fact their offense remains stuck in the mud, putting together three-and-out drives at a rate some teams get first downs. The Buckeyes’ defense will add to that misery in much the same fashion Michigan did three weeks ago, and their offense will slow-roll MSU’s defense into the early second half before summoning the subs.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football predictions vs. Michigan State