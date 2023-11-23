Expert Ohio State football predictions for Michigan game

The Ohio State-Michigan game has arrived.

The Buckeyes will play in Ann Arbor Saturday for a chance at their first win against the Wolverines since 2019. Ohio State has lost two straight games against Michigan in 2021 and 2022.

The winner will play Iowa in the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis on Dec. 2.

Here is what the writers at The Columbus Dispatch and xxx predict for Saturday's game:

Columbus Dispatch Ohio State football beat reporter Bill Rabinowitz photographed April 29, 2021 in the Columbus Dispatch newsroom.

Bill Rabinowitz

Ohio State beat writer

The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State 24, Michigan 20

Until a couple of weeks ago, I would have picked Michigan. The Wolverines were the better team for most of the season. But Ohio State's offense, particularly the run game, has started to find its groove. A huge key will be the play of OSU's offensive line. J.J. McCarthy's play has dipped without Jim Harbaugh on the sideline. It'll be a defensive struggle, but I like the Buckeyes to prevail.

Columbus Dispatch Ohio State football beat reporter Joey Kaufman photographed April 29, 2021 in the Columbus Dispatch newsroom.

Joey Kaufman

Ohio State beat writer

The Columbus Dispatch

Michigan 31, Ohio State 27

Each winner in The Game since 2017 has put up at least 40 points, but expect lower-scoring on Saturday. The Buckeyes’ passing game has not launched fireworks with the same degree as in past years, and the Wolverines’ ground game has proven less overwhelming. Not to mention they have been more conservative without Jim Harbaugh on the sideline, a suspension that could be an X-factor in this edition of the rivalry. Still, Michigan’s edge at the line of scrimmage makes it the favorite for a reason and challenge for the Buckeyes to snap their first losing skid to the Wolverines in 23 years.

Columbus Dispatch sports columnist Rob Oller photographed Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.

Rob Oller

Sports columnist

The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State 27, Michigan 24

In 1973, the Big Ten showed Ohio State love by selecting the Buckeyes to play in the Rose Bowl over Michigan one day after the teams tied 10-10. Fifty years later, the conference wrote OSU another love letter by suspending Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. What's that have to do with this prediction? My pick was going to be a coin toss, with a 55-45 chance of coming up Michigan, until it turned out Harbaugh would not be on the sideline Saturday. How much will that matter? Enough for the Buckeyes to eke out their first win in Ann Arbor since 2019.

Colin Gay

Real-time reporter

The Columbus Dispatch

Michigan 24, Ohio State 21

WANNA BET? Here are the latest Ohio State football odds and lines

Ohio State's troubles against Michigan will not end Saturday. Not only do the Wolverines have one of the most automatic red zone offensive weapons in the sport in running back Blake Corum, and one of the best scoring defenses in the nation, Michigan has recent history on its side. And with Jim Harbaugh's absence and the rallying cry of "Michigan vs. Everybody" at the forefront of each conversation, Ohio State is seeing Michigan at the wrong place and at the wrong time.

Angelique S. Chengelis

Angelique Chengelis

Michigan beat writer

Detroit News

● Michigan 24, Ohio State 21

No news flash here, but this one will be all about the defenses and quarterbacks. Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy, who hasn’t thrown a touchdown the last three games and has been dealing with a bum ankle, will face the best defense he has seen this season and will need the offensive line to improve its pass pro that has been lacking the last few games. OSU’s Kyle McCord is making his first start in The Game against a disruptive defense that ranks second in the Big Ten in turnovers (19) and while the edge rushers haven’t piled on sacks, keep an eye on Braiden McGregor and Jaylen Harrell.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football predictions vs. Michigan