Expert Ohio State football predictions for Cotton Bowl game vs. Missouri

Ohio State (11-1) hopes to end the season on a high note.

After ending the 2023 regular season with a 30-24 road loss to Michigan, the No. 7 Buckeyes will take on No. 9 Missouri (10-2) in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29 in Arlington, Texas.

Here is what the writers at The Columbus Dispatch and the Columbia Daily Tribune predict for Friday's game:

Bill Rabinowitz

Bill Rabinowitz

Ohio State beat writer

The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State 38, Missouri 24

Devin Brown's starting debut is a success, aided by a supporting cast that mostly didn't opt out of this game. The absence of Marvin Harrison Jr. hurts, but Carnell Tate is ready for his coming-out party, and the defense should slow Mizzou enough for a comfortable victory.

Joey Kaufman

Joey Kaufman

Ohio State beat writer

The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State 38, Missouri 28

The X-factor in this matchup is Devin Brown, who makes his starting debut following Kyle McCord’s transfer to Syracuse. Brown has a reputation as a gunslinger, a passer with a knack for spotting big plays, but also one who can be interception prone, a contrast to the steadiness from McCord that allowed him to first take hold of the starting job in September. If it’s more the former than the latter from Brown, then the Buckeyes should be able to take advantage of a secondary that gives up its share of explosive plays. Look out for points.

Rob Oller

Rob Oller

Sports columnist

The Columbus Dispatch

Missouri 24, Ohio State 23

I've seen this script play out before, mostly in the 1990s when the Buckeyes lost to Michigan before taking their wounded psyches into a bowl game against an SEC team that was more motivated and better than advertised. Toss in an inexperienced quarterback in Devin Brown and the strong possibility of playing without Marvin Harrison Jr., and that's too much to put on OSU's defense.

Colin Gay

Real-time reporter

The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State 31, Missouri 24

The Devin Brown era will start at the Cotton Bowl Friday. And while Marvin Harrison Jr. will likely not play, the Buckeyes should have enough pieces around him in Emeka Egbuka, TreVeyon Henderson and, maybe most importantly, Cade Stover to make Brown feel comfortable. With one of the nation's top defenses mostly intact, the Buckeyes should end the 2023 season on a positive note.

Calum McAndrew

Calum McAndrew

Missouri beat writer

Columbia Daily Tribune

● Ohio State 28, Missouri 24

The Buckeyes are returning enough players to hold the talent advantage in Dallas. Underestimate this Missouri team, which is at full strength, at your own peril. Even its losses have been extremely competitive into the fourth quarter, and I expect to see a similar outcome Friday night.

