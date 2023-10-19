Expert Ohio State football predictions for Penn State game

Ohio State’s biggest game so far – and definitely its biggest home game of the season – awaits Saturday when Penn State comes to town.

The No. 3 Buckeyes haven’t lost to the No. 7 Nittany Lions since 2016, but their games are almost always close, including last year's 44-31 win. This is the highest-ranked Penn State team to play OSU since 2017 when the Buckeyes barely prevailed 39-38.

Here is what the writers at The Columbus Dispatch and Penn State beat writer Frank Bodani of the York Daily record predict for Saturday's game:

Bill Rabinowitz

Ohio State beat writer

The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State 23, Penn State 20

A couple of weeks ago, I probably would have picked Penn State because of its defense. But the Nittany Lions' continuing inability to be explosive on offense gives me pause. Drew Allar has the arm, but Penn State's receivers haven't been great. Ohio State's are, and if the OSU offensive line can hold up − a big if −the Buckeyes should get enough big plays to prevail. But this is a toss-up game.

Joey Kaufman

Ohio State beat writer

The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State 27, Penn State 20

Look for this to be a slugfest between Big Ten East foes that have some of the stingiest defenses in the nation, among the only four in the Football Bowl Subdivision that hold opponents to single digits on average. The Buckeyes could have trouble at the line of scrimmage against the Nittany Lions’ front, but their playmakers figure to make the difference on the perimeter and an overall edge in explosiveness should allow them to make more big plays that swing momentum in their favor. Ohio State’s recent experience in top-10 matchups, having visited Notre Dame last month, could also be the difference.

Rob Oller

Sports columnist

The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State 20, Penn State 17

Scarlet the Shoe is an appropriate metaphor for this bloody-knuckle fist fight. Two excellent defenses collide in a low-scoring slugfest that should turn on a rare Penn State turnover. The Nittany Lions are for real, but it's not 100% clear they can produce enough big plays to topple the Buckeyes at home. And that's the key: Ohio State gets PSU in the Horseshoe. If the game were being playing in Beaver Stadium, the score prediction would be reversed.

Colin Gay

Real-time reporter

The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State 24, Penn State 21

Penn State has not played in a close game in 2023. Expect that to change when the Nittany Lions travel to Ohio Stadium Saturday. While Drew Allar vs. Kyle McCord may be the headlining matchup, the underlying battle between which defense stands pat longest may be the deciding factor in this game. And because Ohio State already faced a top-10 road matchup this season and came out on top, the Buckeyes seem to have the slightest of advantages here.

Frank Bodani

Penn State beat writer

York Daily Record

● Penn State 24, Ohio State 17

A surprisingly evenly-matched meeting, rare in this series, particularly in the Horseshoe. Can Penn State win for just the second time under James Franklin? It will come down to two great defenses and mediocre special teams – and the Lions make just enough big plays in both.

