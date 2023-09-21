Expert Ohio State football predictions for Notre Dame game

College football's Bowl Subdivision has an historic Week 4 schedule packed with games between teams ranked in the US LBM AFCA Coaches Poll.

There are seven games matching teams in the coaches poll on Saturday, the most in any single weekend since there were six on Nov. 11, 2017. According to the Associated Press football poll, there have been only six weekends with seven games between teams in the rankings since the rankings debuted in 1936.

Ohio State football: It's Notre Dame week. Here's what you need to know ahead of Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

One of those puts Ohio State (No. 4 in coaches poll, No. 6 in AP) at Notre Dame (No. 9 in both) at 7:30 p.m.

Here is what the writers at The Columbus Dispatch and South Bend Tribune predict for Saturday's game:

Bill Rabinowitz

Ohio State beat writer
The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State beat writer

The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State 38, Notre Dame 27

Sam Hartman is an experienced, talented quarterback and Audric Estime is a punishing runner behind a superb offensive line. The Fighting Irish defense, particularly the back seven, is solid. But man-for-man, Ohio State is more talented. Kyle McCord is considered pretty unflappable, and he'll need to be in his first truly hostile road environment. The Buckeyes' defense has been dominating most of this season, and it should slow the Irish enough to win.

Joey Kaufman

Ohio State beat writer
The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State beat writer

The Columbus Dispatch

Notre Dame 31, Ohio State 28

It’s a toss-up game for a reason. Ohio State and Notre Dame meet without having played in a game of this magnitude so far this season, rolling through a series of Group of Five conference and Football Championship Subdivision opponents the previous weeks. Look for them to take some feeling out in the early goings. The ultimate concern here for the Buckeyes is they been handled by teams that lean on a smashmouth style, an approach they should expect from the Irish. They can counter with explosive plays from their offense, but it won’t matter if they can’t get Notre Dame’s offense off the field or pressure quarterback Sam Hartman.

Rob Oller

Sports columnist
The Columbus Dispatch

Sports columnist

The Columbus Dispatch

Notre Dame 24, Ohio State 23

Playing their first night game of the season, in the stadium where the ghosts of Rockne, the Four Horsemen and the Gipper still roam, will be too much shock to the system for the Buckeyes. The three-game exhibition season showed Ohio State is a legitimate power on both sides of the ball, but Marvin Harrison Jr. and Tommy Eichenberg won't be enough to prevent heartbreak under the gaze of Touchdown Jesus. The Fighting Irish have almost as much talent and are playing on home turf.

Colin Gay

Real-time reporter

The Columbus Dispatch

Notre Dame 27, Ohio State 24

Ohio State has not seen a team like Notre Dame. The Buckeyes seemingly got back to normal against Western Kentucky, showcasing a high-octane offense with a fast-and-furious defense. But Western Kentucky is not Notre Dame, a team that has not scored fewer than 40 points through four games and allows less than 4 yards per play. While Ohio State has veterans all over its defense, Sam Hartman's experience in high-profile games will play a massive role, especially next to a quarterback in Kyle McCord that just earned Ryan Day's public approval. Expect Ohio State to leave South Bend looking for answers.

Mike Berardino

Mike Berardino

Notre Dame beat writer

South Bend Tribune

● Notre Dame 23, Ohio State 21

Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman finally gets the signature win of his stat-heavy career in his 50th college start.

