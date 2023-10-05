Expert Ohio State football predictions for Maryland game

After a road win against Notre Dame Sept. 23 and an off week, the No. 4 Ohio State football team returns to Ohio Stadium on Saturday for a matchup against undefeated Maryland.

The Buckeyes are 4-0. The Terrapins are 5-0 but unranked after wins over Towson, Charlotte, Virginia, Michigan State and Indiana.

Here is what the writers at The Columbus Dispatch and The Washington Post predict for Saturday's game:

Bill Rabinowitz

Ohio State beat writer

The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State 45, Maryland 28

This is a more interesting game than I would have thought a month ago mainly because Maryland is such a mystery. Is the Terrapins' 5-0 record a product of a weak schedule, or are the Terps are a genuine threat thanks to dynamic quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa? My hunch is it's somewhere in the middle. But Tagovailoa might be the most dangerous QB OSU will face, and he gives Maryland a puncher's chance. But the Buckeyes' defense should slow him enough for a semi-comfortable victory.

Joey Kaufman

Ohio State beat writer

The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State 38, Maryland 20

Though perhaps the Terrapins are not quite as good as their unbeaten record suggests, the presence of Taulia Tagovailoa makes them a threat to challenge the Buckeyes for a second consecutive season. Tagovailoa directed a lot of explosive plays out of the pocket in November and is a more all-around quarterback than passers Ohio State has seen in previous weeks. But the OSU secondary hasn’t been as vulnerable to big plays as a year ago, so there isn’t reason enough to put the Buckeyes on upset alert.

Rob Oller

Sports columnist

The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State 34, Maryland 24

Conventional wisdom says the Buckeyes will have their hands full against Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, but unconventional wisdom suggests this is the week Ohio State's pass rush takes a step forward and puts Tagovailoa on his back and the Terrapins' offense into its shell. We shall see. Regardless, OSU has a bounce in its step two weeks removed from the big win against Notre Dame, Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord has found his groove and the pass defense is good enough to make up for spotty play on the defensive line.

Colin Gay

Real-time reporter

The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State 35, Maryland 28

Ohio State's defensive line will have to be the start of the show against Maryland, facing a quarterback in Taulia Tagovailoa, who is as efficient as he's ever been and has been sacked only three times in his first five games. If the Buckeyes can't provide pressure, Maryland will put a lot of pressure on Kyle McCord and an offense that stood up to the challenge when it needed to against Notre Dame. Sure, the Terrapins have not faced much of a challenge, but Maryland could turn into one for the Buckeyes if Ohio State starts slow Saturday.

Gene Wang

Maryland beat writer

The Washington Post

● Ohio State 31, Maryland 28

The Terps hang around late into the fourth quarter, but the Buckeyes kick a field goal to win at or near the final whistle.

