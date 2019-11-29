Expert Iron Bowl trash talk: Titans LB Daren Bates makes Derrick Henry listen to 'Kick Six' call

Presumably, the worst thing for Alabama fans is the sound of Rod Bramblett yelling “Auburn's gonna win the football game!”

You’ve heard it. In one of the greatest plays in college football history, at the end of one of the best games you’ll ever see, Auburn cornerback Chris Davis fielded a missed field goal in the end zone and ran it 109 yards to beat Alabama with no time on the clock. Bramblett’s phenomenal radio call just added to the moment.

That was six years ago but Auburn won’t let Alabama forget, even among NFL teammates.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

[Watch live NFL games on the Yahoo Sports app, here's how]

When Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, who won a Heisman Trophy at Alabama, was speaking to reporters at his locker this week, Titans linebacker Daren Bates had a familiar audio clip for Henry to listen to. Bates, of course, went to Auburn.

Story continues

Now that’s fun. Even Henry had to smile at Bates holding up a massive speaker playing Bramblett’s call like he was recreating the scene in “Say Anything.”

Auburn and Alabama play the annual “Iron Bowl” again this week. Presumably there are a lot of bragging rights on the line among a couple of Titans teammates.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) still pays attention to the Auburn-Alabama rivalry. (AP Photo/David Richard)

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @YahooSchwab



