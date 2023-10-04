An expert guide to safely removing eyelash extensions at home... without remover

Getty Images

Eyelash extensions truly are a wonder. Able to achieve a more natural look than strip lashes – and lasting weeks – it's no wonder they're so popular. But if you're anything like me... the thought of removal and the look of sparse on-their-way-out lashes may put you off.

So, picture the scene, it's been three weeks and your lashes looking like they've been hacked by Edward Scissorhands with some serious gaps. While that is just down to the natural growth cycle, with some growing or falling out, it ruins the overall look, right?

The dilemma is, that you've already paid a lot for the lashes and going and paying more to have them taken off feels time-consuming, but you don't want to get into the infill cycle. Well, have no fear. You can remove them yourself at home safely (i.e. no pulling), without even ordering any extra removal products. We spoke to an expert, to find out how.

The Award-winning Daxhita Vaghela, also known as the 'London Lash Queen', spilled her surprisingly simple process and exactly how to do it. And the best part? You probably already have everything you need at home.

What you need to remove lash extensions

Bowl of hot water

Any oil or oil-based makeup remover (Daxita's pick is caster oil)

Cotton wool pads

Cotton buds

Lash spoolie brush

How long does it take to remove lash extensions?

"It all depends on how many eyelash extensions have left," says Daxita; "It can take up to an hour as you must do it very gently."

Prepping the lashes for removal

Dab a cotton bud with castor oil (or your chosen oil) on to your lashes and then have a steamy bath. This will loosen them before you get going and speed up the process. You could also use a face steamer if you have one.

Daxita's step by step

First, fill a small bowl with hot water and add any oil (like coconut or olive oil), I prefer castor oil. Next, use a cotton wool pad or ball to apply the mix to your lashes gently. After a few minutes brush them gently with the brush. Reapply and repeat the process again. Once the lashes are soaked well they will start to slip off while you brush. Repeat this motion until all your lashes have fallen naturally and gently. Take your time and don’t rush the process. Once all the lashes come off wipe with clean water and condition them with castor oil.

After Care

Avoid eye make-up for 48 hours after the removal of eyelash extensions, especially mascara.

Keep them clean and apply castor oil at night or any lash serum, I prefer UK Lash serum, it works wonders.

Daxita's don'ts

Don't rush the removal process.



Don’t rub your eyes while removing the lashes.

Do not use Vaseline to remove the lashes, it doesn't work.

Never try to pull or rub eyelash extensions. Pulling your lash extensions can damage your own natural lashes, cause sensitive skin around your eyes, and leave gaps in your natural lashes.

Don’t use lash curlers to 'weaken the glue'.

So go forth my friends and remove safely! Whether you choose this route or a specific remover product, the basics stay the same. Gentle and slow with no pulling!

