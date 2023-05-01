Expert grades for the Seahawks 2023 NFL draft class

The Seattle Seahawks are getting high marks for their work in the NFL draft for the second-straight year.

Here’s how experts around the web are grading their draft.

USA TODAY: A

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

From Nate Davis at USA TODAY:

“Seemed they continued to make the most of what increasingly looks like a lopsided trade of former QB Russell Wilson to Denver last year. First-round CB Devon Witherspoon and second-round pass rusher Derick Hall are direct byproducts of the megadeal and should fortify a 26th-ranked defense. Offensively, Seattle obtained Round 1 WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Round 2 RB Zach Charbonnet with its own capital. And even if those two seem a bit redundant for a team that already had plenty of firepower, you can’t argue with the quality – a team that appears it might be one of the top four in the NFC now scarily deep. On the value side, keep tabs on fifth-round DE Mike Morris.”

NFL.com: A-

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

From Chad Reuter at NFL.com:

“Seattle did a nice job on Day 1, using the No. 5 overall pick — acquired from Denver in the Russell Wilson trade — on the feisty Witherspoon and staying put at 20th overall to select Smith-Njigba, the top receiver in the draft.. I love Bradford’s power at guard, as well as Young’s ability to hold the line of scrimmage at nose tackle. Oluwatimi is another strong interior blocker who was a better value than many pivots selected before him. Seattle likes powerful edge rushers like Morris, even if he is not a quick-twitch athlete. McIntosh is a good seventh-round pick despite his lack of elite speed.”

ESPN: A

(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

From Mel Kiper at ESPN:

“I really liked Seattle’s 2022 class and gave it a B+ last April… A year later, all the Seahawks had coming into this draft was … four more picks in the first two rounds, thanks to the last of the Russell Wilson trade haul. They hit a home run in Round 1 with cornerback Devon Witherspoon (5) and wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba (20), both of whom fill an immediate need. They’re going to make an early impact. Seattle landed two of my top 14 prospects.”

Story continues

Pro Football Focus: A

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

From Pro Football Focus:

“Oluwatimi is good value at this stage of the draft and fills an area of need at center for Seattle. He’s a high-IQ, strong prospect with four years of starting experience — most recently anchoring the Joe Moore Award-winning Michigan offensive line in 2022. Oluwatimi put up PFF grades of at least 80.0 in each of the past two seasons.”

Touchdown Wire: A+

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

From Doug Farrar at Touchdown Wire:

“Seattle’s second round was far more like last year’s in that they took an edge-rusher and a running back. Derick Hall reminds me of Boye Mafe as a productive pass-rusher, and Zach Charbonnet is more of a Marshawn Lynch type than Kenneth Walker’s Melvin Gordon-style slasher profile. Charbonnet was my RB3 behind Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs, for what it’s worth.”

Sporting News: B+

(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

From Vinnie Iyer at Sporting News:

“The Seahawks filled some key defensive needs vs. pass with Withersppon to complement Tariq Woolen and Hall to add rushing juice to newcomer Dre’Mont Jones. Smith-Njigba and Charbonnet were ideal depth pieces to make their offense more dangerous overall. Everything else was more like their typical deep digging with John Schneider and Pete Carroll.”

Sports Illustrated: A-

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

From Sports Illustrated:

“The Seahawks might have won the first round with the selections of Witherspoon, a tenacious defender, and Smith-Njigba, a smooth route runner. Seattle now has a strong cornerback duo with Witherspoon and last year’s gem, Tariq Woolen, to defend the game’s best skill players, including the offensive weapons in San Francisco. The Seahawks also addressed a need at edge rusher by adding Hall, who had seven sacks last season. Drafting Charbonnet was somewhat of a head-scratcher because the Seahawks already have Kenneth Walker III, but having a dominant rushing attack is a part of coach Pete Carroll’s philosophy. — G.M.”

Pro Football Network: A

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

From Pro Football Network:

“The Seahawks had some terrific selections all throughout the weekend, including Devon Witherspoon to lock down the field opposite Tariq Woolen and PFN’s top wide receiver, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, all on the first night. Securing Derick Hall off the edge in Round 2 was huge for Seattle’s defensive overhaul, as was grabbing both Michigan trench players Mike Morris and Olusegun Oluwatimi. There’s a lot to like, including the best pass-catching back available after Bijan Robinson in Kenny McIntosh as John Schneider nailed almost every pick out of the park.”

Associated Press: A

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

From the Associated Press:

“Got the best players at their position with CB Devon Witherspoon (5) and WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (20) in the first round. DE Derick Hall and OL Anthony Bradford highlight a strong overall group.”

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire