Expert grades for Rams drafting Logan Bruss in 3rd round

The Los Angeles Rams stuck to their board and selected not only a really good player on Friday night in Logan Bruss, but someone who also fills a position of need at right guard. Bruss is expected to compete right away for snaps at guard, and the Rams thought so highly of him that Les Snead even turned down offers to trade down in the draft.

But what do the experts and analysts think of the pick? We rounded up some of the grades from around the internet and for the most part, analysts like this selection for the Rams.

Draft Wire: B-

Luke Easterling is a fan of this pick for the Rams, saying Bruss will add immediate and quality depth on their offensive line with the ability to play either guard or tackle.

The defending Super Bowl champs make their first selection, grabbing a big, versatile blocker from a program that knows how to churn them out. Bruss can play either guard or tackle, and will give the Rams quality depth up front.

Pro Football Focus: Good

Pro Football Focus noted that Bruss improved each year he was at Wisconsin, and he finished the 2021 season with a solid 82.8 run-blocking grade. PFF also sees Bruss as an NFL guard rather than a tackle.

Logan Bruss has over 1,400 career snaps played at right tackle and 352 career snaps played at right guard, but he projects best as a guard in the NFL. His PFF grade has improved every year of his career and earned an impressive 82.8 PFF run-blocking grade in 2021.

Sporting News: B

Vinnie Iyer called Bruss a solid first pick for the Rams, even though Cole Strange likely would’ve been the ideal selection had he been there at No. 104 – which he was not, because the Patriots took him 29th overall.

While ideal interior blocking target Cole Strange was long gone to the Patriots in the first round, the Rams stick to their plan and land a much-needed guard to complement another Badger, David Edwards. Bruss is strong and technically sound, a solid first pick of the draft for Sean McVay and Les Snead.

Bleacher Report: B

At 6-foot-5, Bruss seems readymade to play guard in the NFL, and that’s what Brandon Thorn saw when he was scouting the Wisconsin lineman.

Bruss began his career at right tackle. His game seemed to drastically improve once the Badgers coaching staff moved him to guard. “Bruss fits best at guard in the NFL with the base, body control, strength and technique to become a quality backup inside,” Bleacher Report scout Brandon Thorn wrote. “He should also offer the ability to play right tackle in a pinch.”

CBS Sports: A-

Chris Trapasso was a big fan of this pick for the Rams, noting his perfect fit in the Rams’ wide-zone scheme on offense. David Edwards was a former Wisconsin tackle and moved to guard seamlessly, and Bruss should be able to do the same.

Love this pick. Bruss is an athletic battler with a technically sound game and mostly clean film. He’ll fit in the Rams wide-zone scheme wonderfully.

Sports Illustrated: C+

Kevin Hanson gave out the lowest grade we’ve seen for the Rams selecting Bruss, saying he isn’t an elite athlete but is steady and consistent. The Rams don’t need him to be an elite athlete, but regardless, he did check out impressively with a relative athletic score of 8.76.

Bruss primarily played right tackle for the Badgers with some experience inside as well. He isn’t an elite athlete, but he’s a steady, consistent blocker that plays with balance and is under control.

