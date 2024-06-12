'An experimental squad with experienced core'

[BBC]

This was always going to be a experimental Scotland squad named by Gregor Townsend for the summer tour matches against Canada, USA, Chile and Uruguay, but there is enough experienced heads throughout the core of the team to ensure no absence of leadership.

It's always interesting to note the absentees from any squad. Some came as no surprise, with the likes of Finn Russell, Ben White, Richie Gray, Grant Gilchrist, Jack Dempsey, Zander Fagerson and others sure to benefit from a summer off.

The omission of Johnny Matthews is more surprising. With Fraser Brown and Stuart McInally both now retired and George Turner departing for Japan, and thus probably ruling himself out of Test contention, Matthews would seem the obvious choice to be competing with Ewan Ashman for the number two jersey. Alas, the prolific Glasgow hooker is being left at home.

Ashman looks to be the man in position to take on that hooker role having been a standout in an otherwise underperforming Edinburgh side this season. A good showing this summer will only cement that status.

With Glasgow's season still ongoing with a URC semi-final and potentially a final to come, it will be a long old campaign for the likes of Sione Tuipulotu and Rory Darge, though perhaps injury lay-offs for both those players earlier in the season means they may not have quite as many miles on the clock as others.

In Russell's absence, Ben Healy will have a chance to get some time in the saddle at 10 for Scotland having played only a bit-part since his introduction to the fold, while Adam Hastings will look to put two years of injury hell behind him to reacquaint himself with Test rugby.

Townsend has not revealed who will be the tour captain and it may be that with changes likely to be significant for each game, the head coach elects to choose a skipper on a match-by-match basis.

Jamie Ritchie will presumably come into that conversation having led the team in the 2023 Six Nations and Rugby World Cup before losing that honour, and finding himself in and out the team, during this year's Six Nations. This summer will be a good opportunity to remind the coaches of his qualities, not just as a back-row of immense ability but also as a leader.

Of the 10 uncapped players, some have been in and around the squad before and it will be interesting to see how much game time the likes of Sale winger Arron Reed gets having been in the initial squad for the Six Nations but failing to make a matchday 23.

It would seem likely that all 37 players will be given a chance to shine at some stage and stake their claim for bigger tests to come in the autumn.