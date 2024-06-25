Experienced Swedish international forward Asllani linked with move to London City Lionesses

Experienced Swedish international forward Kosovare Asllani is being linked with a move to Barclays Women’s Championship club London City Lionesses.

The 34-year-old, who is the Swedish national team’s sixth most-capped player of all time, is currently a free agent after recently leaving Italian club AC Milan.

Despite Asllani being in the latter stages of her career, she has no plans to hang up her boots just yet and according to reports in Sweden by well-respected media outlet Aftonbladet, the forward could be set for a move to the English second tier this summer with London City Lionesses.

London City Lionesses are now under the ownership of Korean-American businesswoman Michele Kang and she has ambitious plans to finally guide the Dartford-based club to the Barclays Women’s Super League. The Pride have already hinted that a big summer of recruitment is ahead and it would be no surprise to see experienced internationals such as Asllani arrive at the club.

Asllani has enjoyed a glittering career which has seen her win league titles with former clubs Linköpings FC and Manchester City. She can also count two Olympic Games Silver Medals and a FIFA Women’s World Cup Bronze Medal amongst her personal achievements. The forward would be one of the most decorated players in the Barclays Women’s Championship should she turn out for London City Lionesses in 2024/2025.