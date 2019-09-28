Experienced pair Jorginho and Willian help Chelsea secure first Premier League win at home

Chelsea are all smiles after notching their first home league win of the season under Frank Lampard - AP

Jorginho and Willian must feel like a pair of Chelsea pensioners in Frank Lampard’s team of Academy graduates, but they proved there is still some life left in the old dogs yet.

This season’s Stamford Bridge storyline is already all about the kids, but on a day when the youngsters finally fired blanks, 27-year-old Jorginho and 31-year-old Willian stepped up to secure a first home win in the Premier League.

“They (the young players) will always need that experienced player around them,” said head coach Lampard. “Jorginho with the coolness of head to score that penalty, Willian who not only created chances for himself and got his goal, but his work ethic was fantastic. Those are the standards and some of those experienced players can set that standard and the youngsters must follow.”

There was also a first clean sheet of the season for Chelsea under Lampard, thanks in part to the crossbar that was struck by Brighton’s Dan Burn.

“Individually, the goalkeepers always savour the clean sheets more,” said Lampard. “But it’s a collective thing and it helps us for confidence in the dressing room. If we win I’m not too concerned, but the base of a clean sheet is a fantastic thing.”



Lampard’s only complaint could have been that Chelsea did not score five or six, but he acknowledged that a first Stamford Bridge success in the Premier League was overdue.

“The home games have been frustrating so far for different reasons,” said Lampard. “Not that we’ve played terribly, it just hasn’t happened for us, so today is a nice one. Now it gives not just the players but the fans confidence. Now the important thing is we take it forward.”

Lampard was without N’Golo Kante, who Lampard said could be in contention to face Lille in the Champions League, after the midfielder suffered a slight hamstring injury. His absence offered a chance to Ross Barkley, who missed a golden opportunity to give Chelsea a first-half lead.

Marcos Alonso picked out Barkley unmarked in the penalty area, but from six yards he directed a weak volley at Brighton goalkeeper Matt Ryan.

Tammy Abraham had already sent a glancing header against the post before then and Lampard will have wondered how his team did not go in at the break ahead.

Jorginho was running midfield for Chelsea and he played a superb ball over the top of the Brighton defence to release Pedro, but, like Barkley, his shot was straight at Ryan. Alonso then got a half volley badly wrong after being picked out by Cesar Azpilicueta.

Brighton made a change for the start of the second period, replacing Yves Bissouma with Gaetan Bong, but the visitors gifted Chelsea a 50th-minute lead.



Adam Webster was slow to react to a pass across his own area and then upended Mason Mount after the midfielder nipped in to nick the ball.

Referee Chris Kavanagh pointed to the spot and Jorginho became Chelsea’s third different penalty taker in less than two weeks, having watched Barkley miss against Valencia and Pedro score against Grimsby Town.

Jorginho made no mistake, but Brighton manager Graham Potter backed Webster by saying: “Mistakes can happen. It’s not the player’s responsibility, it’s mine. We ask them to play that way. Adam Webster is fantastic with the ball at his feet, he’s got tremendous quality. But we didn’t lose the game because of that single mistake, we lost because Chelsea were better than us.”

Chelsea were given a reminder that they could not sit back and relax, as Brighton threatened for the first time just past the hour mark when Bong’s cross was headed wide by Pascal Gross.

Callum Hudson-Odoi replaced Pedro in the 63rd minute, but there was another warning for the Blues as Burn hit the crossbar.

Steven Alzate, who was booked in the first half for diving, ran through on goal but his shot was deflected wide by Andreaa Christensen. Burn connected with the resulting corner, but the ball bounced up and hit the top of Kepa’s bar.

Having been unfortunate not to score, Burn then had salt rubbed into his wounds as Chelsea sealed all three points.

Hudson-Odoi found Willian on the right and the Brazilian’s shot took a vital deflection off Burn to wrong-foot Ryan and find the back of the net. This may well prove to be the day that Chelsea got their season up and running.