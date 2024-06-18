Experience is worth its weight in gold for ISU men's hoops

When a team has so many new pieces like Indiana State’s men’s basketball team will have in the 2024-25 season, you have to find some safe harbor somewhere to anchor all of the disparate parts into a cohesive whole.

There’s no safer commodity in college athletics than experience.

To that end, when Indiana State coach Matthew Graves shopped around the transfer portal after he was hired in April, he knew he had to find some older guys who could tie things together.

That’s where Tyran Cook, K’mani Doughty, Markus Harding, Samage Teel and Camp Wagner enter the mix.

All four have Division I experience, some for longer than others, but Division I experience is worth its weight in gold regardless of time spent.

Along with ISU returning players like Jaden Daughtry, Aaron Gray, Derek Vorst and Cooper Bean, Graves feels comfortable that ISU has enough leadership to go around.

“With experience there’s nothing more valuable than that. To able to be there in a Division I game with a crowd and officials, it’s just different,” Graves said.

ISU’s five Division I-experienced transfers are not all at the same veteran level. Cook (Virginia Military Institute), Teel (Presbyterian) and Wagner (Rice) each have a year of Division I under their belts.

Harding played two years at Central Michigan. Doughty has four years of experience, three at New Orleans, where current ISU assistant Mark Slessinger was when Doughty played in the Big Easy, as well as one season at Utah Valley.

“We wanted to bring in four or five guys that had significant playing experience at the Division I level. We knew some of young guys might need some more time,” Graves said.

It’s all part of a wider team-building concept Graves has embraced.

“One of our biggest pieces was competitive character. What does that competitive character mean? What does being a good teammate mean? The joy that our players played with last year resonated with the fans,” Graves said.

ISU’s returning players have been charged with the same mission given their institutional knowledge of how the team operates, but the Division I transfers have been specifically told they’re there to partly be leaders for the younger players on the team.

“High school to JUCO to Division I is a big jump. Having people helping them makes the transition easier,” said Harding, who tweaked his right ankle during a workout last Thursday.

Cook, himself a freshman a year ago, wants to impart lessons he learned in his first season.

“I’ve been helping and encouraging. I know in my freshman year it was frustrating learning how to play with older guards. The game is a lot faster. I help them telling them what to do and stuff like that,” Cook said.

It’s a tricky proposition to get the right mix of leadership and potential, especially in the transfer portal era where players can move on when they’re dissatisfied with their situation.

Graves wanted experience, but he also wanted a pathway to playing time for younger players too.

“It’s a delicate balance. We didn’t want to necessarily recruit over them, but we wanted guys to come in and steady the ship and help tutor them and bring them along,” Graves said.

For Harding, being a leader has helped hone his focus as he tries to acclimate himself to a different place and a different team.

“It makes me straight-on focused. I know I’m here to do something and I want this team to do extraordinary things this year,” Harding said.. “Knowing coach wants me to have this kind of thing going on, I’m laser-focused on it trying to do it the best in the way he wants me to do.”

• Schedule note – ISU is expected to participate in Baha Mar Nassau Championship in November. The tournament takes place in the Bahamas’ capitol from Nov. 29-Dec. 1, just after Thanksgiving.

The field has not been announced yet, but it’s typically comprised of mid-major teams. Illinois-Chicago participated from the Missouri Valley Conference in the 2023 tournament.

It is not to be confused with the Bahamas Championship, run by the same organization, but with a field featuring power conference schools that is played a week prior to the Nassau Championship. Nor is it the same as Battle 4 Atlantis, which is played at different site in Nassau during Thanksgiving week.

ISU last played in the Bahamas in the 2019-20 season when it took part in the Junkanoo Jam in Bimini.

The only other confirmed games for ISU are road contests at Southern Indiana and Ball State.