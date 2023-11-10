'Their experience is second to none': Argos recognizing final player connections to national championship team

Senior Day for the University of West Florida football team is a little unique this year.

While 16 players will be recognized on Saturday before the Argos host Chowan University to close out the regular season, some of those players have a special designation bestowed upon them.

A few of the current UWF coaches – including head coach Kaleb Nobles, assistant head coach/offensive line coach Steve Sauliner and special teams coordinator/secondary coach Jordan Remsza – were part of the coaching staff during the 2019 title run. Albeit, Nobles was the quarterbacks coach and director of football operations, and Remsza was a graduate assistant and outside linebackers coach.

Remember the Game: UWF football wins national championship with historic offensive explosion

Week 10 Victory: Argos secure road win after dominant second half at Mississippi College

Current assistant coach Joe Wintrick, who works with the running backs, right ends and is the director of football operations, was also a player on that 2019 team, an offensive lineman, starting at left guard in the championship game.

But linebacker Gael Laurent, defensive lineman Aiden Swett, and offensive linemen Oake Stipe and Jacob Bruce are the final current player connections to the 2019 National Championship team. All four players are now redshirt seniors.

Dec 21, 2019; McKinney, TX, USA; West Florida Argonauts celebrate winning the game against the Minnesota State Mankato Mavericks at McKinney ISD Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

In that championship game, Laurent had four tackles with a sack, a broken up pass and a forced fumble. Swett recorded a solo tackle. Bruce, who started that game at right tackle, and Stipe also saw time on the offensive line.

“Their experience is second to none. Those guys have played in a lot of playoff games,” Nobles said. “The work ethic, the experience they have … I’m just thankful those guys have been vocal about their experience about how things are supposed to go once you get playing in November and December.”

The 2019 playoff run was a favorite memory among the four players, especially given how the Argos “were never favored” to reach the peak of the mountain. But if you ask Laurent, “proving everybody wrong felt pretty great.”

All five playoff games were on the road after being unranked in Super Region 2 to advance to the playoffs. UWF did enter the postseason ranked No. 20 in the American Football Coaches Association poll.

UWF muscled its way through road contests at Wingate, then-defending national champion Valdosta State, Lenoir-Rhyne, Ferris State and ultimately Minnesota State in the title game in McKinney, Texas.

UWF redshirt freshman linebacker Gael Laurent celebrates a first-quarter turnover he secured against Florida Tech.

“We were just playing for one another, having fun and enjoying each other’s company while we were on the road, being there for one another – like family should,” Laurent said.

“Underdogs in every game,” Stipe said.

Swett and Stipe were able to pinpoint other favorite games from their careers, however. Stipe noted the game at Valdosta State during the 2019 regular season that wound up determining the Gulf South Conference champion “was a pretty intense atmosphere.”

West Florida Argo Aidan Swett (45) brings down Newberry's Deshun Kitchings during the first round of the NCAA Playoffs against the Newberry Wolves at Blue Wahoos Stadium Saturday, November 20, 2021.

Swett highlighted the 2019 game at the University of West Georgia, where it was his first opportunity to get some “serious playing time.” In that game, he recorded his first collegiate sack (a loss of 10 yards).

“It was also their homecoming game, so it was kind of fun,” Swett said.

Entering Week 11 against Chowan, Laurent leads the Argos with 52 total tackles (35 solo, 17 assisted) and has added two sacks (a loss of 11 yards) with two pass breakups.

“The 2023 season meant everything to me. It’s my last season. We’re putting it all on the line, and having everybody else on board with our seniors,” Laurent said.

Swett suffered an early-season injury and only played in a couple games early in the campaign. He recorded four total tackles (3 solo, 1 assisted) with two sacks for a loss of 19 yards.

“I was looking forward to going out with the guys that I came in with, but obviously that didn’t take place,” Swett said. “But it’s been fun to watch from the sideline.”

Both Bruce and Stipe don’t have stats listed on the UWF athletics website, but have played in all 10 games this season. As a combined offensive line unit, the Argos have put up over 2,000 yards rushing (averaging 180.1 yards per game) and have allowed 16 sacks.

“Everybody says that it comes fast, and you don’t really believe it until it’s already there,” Stipe said. “Not only is it my senior year, but it’s already Week 11. Things are really flying by.”

Things are looking like UWF has a chance to compete in the playoffs this year for the third season in a row, but the players and Nobles know that they have to “take care of business” on Saturday against the Hawks, while trying to block out the noise from Senior Day.

“We’re not looking at the playoffs right now,” Laurent said. “After we take care of business on Saturday, then we’ll look at the following week.”

“We’ve got to finish things out this week, and hopefully things come our way for the playoffs. Then we’ve got to take it week-by-week,” Bruce said.

In the most recent NCAA regional rankings, the Argos slotted in at No. 5. If the regular season ended last week, UWF athletics communications staff said the Argos would have a rematch at Delta State due to the mileage factor from the NCAA.

If a team is over 600 miles rom an opponent, the NCAA will fly the team. Anything less, the team has to bus there.

If that’s the case, where UWF travels to Delta State, it could be the start of another road postseason story – and the Argos did it once before. After all, the championship game this year is slated to be back in McKinney.

“It really just shows how it can be achieved and the experience that we faced, going on the road five games in a row,” Bruce said. “We’re showing the younger guys that it’s capable of being done.”

Either way, all four players said time flew by in their collegiate careers.

"It definitely flew by. That’s what I tell some of the young guys: take advantage of the time that they have, because it goes by quicker than they think," Swett said. "But yeah, I’ve had a lot of fun here."

"When I came in, I was 18. I was always told that it was going to fly by and to enjoy every moment of it. I kind of took it for granted," Laurent said. "It's a bittersweet moment because I enjoy being an Argo, playing in that blue and green."

Ben Grieco is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached on X (@BenGriecoSports) and via email at BGrieco@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: UWF football recognizing seniors on Saturday, including national champions