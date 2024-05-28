'This experience in the playoffs is second to none.' Nembhard a bright spot again for Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS — The Pacers’ playoff run ended with more heartbreak. An eight-point lead washed away in the final 5 minutes, 36 seconds. Boston celebrated an Eastern Conference finals series sweep on the Gainbridge Fieldhouse court after a 105-102 win on Monday night.

The Pacers were not supposed to be here. But it hurt just the same, especially after seeing fourth-quarter leads slip away in Game 1, 3 and 4. It is not as easy as just flipping a switch and getting back to this level of the playoffs, a point Pascal Siakam, a previous NBA champion with Toronto, made after the game.

This experience, though, could be valuable to a young team. A city is energized and excited about the Pacers again.

“I think for a young team like us,” said second-year point guard Andrew Nembhard, “this experience in the playoffs is second to none. There’s a lot of first times. There’s a lot of little things we maybe wanted to do better. I think we learned how these games go and what being in a series feels like. I’ve never played a team seven times or six times in a row. It’s an interesting feeling and a fun experience. There’s a lot of things we can reflect on and take into next season, for sure.”

Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) hits a three point basket Monday, May 27, 2024, against the Boston Celtics during Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Nembhard is certainly one of those players who will generate the most excitement looking ahead to next season. With the Pacers were playing without star Tyrese Haliburton in Games 3 and 4, the 24-year-old Nembhard played his best games of the playoffs. On Saturday night, he put up 32 points and nine assists in a 114-111 loss. He backed it up Monday with another gem of a game, leading the Pacers with 24 points, 10 assists and six rebounds, while shooting 10-for-18 from the field.

It was not as if Nembhard came from nowhere. His 31-foot bomb to beat the New York Knicks in Game 3 of the Eastern semifinals should make the montage when the highlights are collected for next year’s pregame video. Nembhard was red hot, along with the rest of his teammates, with a 20-point game in a win over the Knicks in Game 7.

Maybe it should not have been a surprise that with Haliburton out – and the Pacers counted out – Nembhard led the charge.

“He could be a starter on any team in this league,” teammate T.J. McConnell said. “He’s proven that night in and night out. What he’s done in the playoffs is truly remarkable, where defenses are game planning even more for you. He just rose to the challenge every night.”

McConnell praised Nembhard’s versatility and willingness to play different roles as the point guard or shooting guard, starting or off the bench. He was not perfect in Game 4. In the final 90 seconds, Nembhard committed a turnover, had a shot blocked and missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer.

But he played 38 minutes, 37 seconds (only Siakam played more) and produced against a team that has two of the best guard defenders in the NBA in Jrue Holiday and Derrick White.

“He came in from Gonzaga and just hit the ground running,” McConnell said. “He never really acted like a rookie. He was so big for us last year. He was our backup ‘2’ and then our ‘1’ when Tyrese got hurt. His ability to just adapt and play whatever we need him to is unbelievable. I’m happy for him and proud of him for sure.”

Pacers’ coach Rick Carlisle said Nembhard “defended at a high level” and did it in the two previous’ series against Milwaukee and New York.

“You’re seeing a young player that is tough minded, resourceful and highly competitive that is fearless and that has embraced these challenges,” Carlisle said. “It’s not an accident that Team Canada (Nembhard’s home) has been trying to get him on board the last two summers.”

Looking ahead, Nembhard seems to be a good fit for the Pacers’ uptempo offensive style and has certainly proved his toughness and durability in his first two NBA seasons. Now he has a little bit of playoff experience banked away. And a maybe a little bit more of an edge after how three of the games ended.

After averaging 9.2 points and 4.1 assists during the regular season, Nembhard averaged 14.9 points and 5.6 assists in the playoffs.

“We definitely had our hands on a few of these games,” Nembhard said. “I think it gives us confidence to see what we can do next year. In terms of the X’s and O’s and adjustments we could have made, we have to get better as a team and learn from some of these experiences to do better next year.”

