Will experience pay off for the 2023 Harbor Creek High School football team?

The start of the 2023 District 10 football season is right around the corner. Visit GoErie.com throughout August for updated videos and photos from team camps. Here is one in a series of previews for all 39 D-10 teams:

Harbor Creek Huskies

Coach: Troy Budziszewski (6th season, 30-21)

2022 record: 2-8 (1-5 Region 5)

2022 playoff results: Did not qualify for the District 10 playoffs

Assistant coaches: Matt Shesman, John Angerer, Dan Budziszewski, Christian Dombrowiak, Tom Pyle, Dave Uglow, Jim Vogt, Adam Wassell

Experienced Huskies

Harbor Creek was young in 2022 and brings back nine starters on offense and six on defense. The offensive unit includes quarterback Heath Betza along with rotating running backs Lance Brown, Jake Powers, Tobias Vahey and Aiden Walker. CJ Pius is one of the top returning wide receivers in the area, while Hayden Dylewski is back at tight end and Tucker Chwatek and Sam LaFuria are back on the offensive line. The Huskies will have to replace West Virginia recruit Nick Krahe on the line, however. Harbor Creek has one of the most experienced teams back in Region 5 and could be a team to watch as a contender after finishing in last place in 2022.

Rebuilding the defensive line

Harbor Creek has six starters back on defense but no returning starters on the line. Ethan McAdoo, Brown and Vahey are all back at linebacker and Calvin Szklenski, Pius and Powers are back to lead the secondary. The entire defensive line graduated in the spring, but Robert Angelone, Jacob Cook, Brandon DeMay, Dawson Kalicky, Ben Smith, Bryce Stempka and Nick Warren are candidates to compete for playing time. Other players that could compete for playing time on both sides of the ball include Elliot Backstrom, Hunter Gonda, Ben Landis, Zach Marshall, Ayden Miller and Tyler Storicks.

Legendary staff

One thing Troy Budziszewski isn't shy about is surrounding himself with longtime, knowledgeable coaches. Longtime North East coach Matt Shesman is his defensive coordinator and top assistant coach, while another multi-school, multi-sport head coach Tom Pyle coaches the running backs and linebackers. Longtime Iroquois coach Jim Vogt is helping coach the offensive and defensive lines and Budziszewski's dad, Dan Budziszewski, is coaching the junior high team. Dan Budziszewski is a former longtime coach of the varsity team.

Harbor Creek football schedule

Aug. 26 at Hickory 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 at Fairview* 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 vs. Conneaut 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 vs. Corry* 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 at Girard* 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 vs. General McLane* 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 at Fort LeBoeuf* 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 vs. North East* 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 vs. Wheeling Central Catholic (W.Va.) 6 p.m.

Oct. 27 at Greenville 7 p.m.

*Region 5 game

