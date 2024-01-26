Experience gets best of youth as Ridgewood girls basketball team beats Claymont

UHRICHSVILLE — Youth battled experience when Claymont and Ridgewood met in an Inter Valley Conference girls’ basketball rematch Thursday evening on the Mustangs’ floor.

Experience won out as the Ridgewood, who start three seniors, posted a 73-49 win over the Claymont, whose roster includes no seniors, one junior, four sophomores and six freshmen.

“I thought our kids played really well,” Ridgewood coach John Slusser said. “We didn’t play great defensively in the first half when we gave up 27 points, but I thought we came out and did a better job controlling the dribble in the second half and limited their second shots.”

Ridgewood's Kya Masloski dribbles as Claymont's Abby Johnson guards during a game against, Thursday, Jan. 25 at Claymont High School.

With the win, the Generals upped their record to 13-3 overall and 8-3 in the IVC, while the Mustangs are now 2-14 and 1-9 in conference action.

Claymont’s new coach Alli DeLaney praised her team’s great improvement from their earlier meeting with the Generals. Ridgewood posted a 67-23 running clock win over the Mustangs on December 13 in West Lafayette.

“We got beat by 44 (earlier in the season to them),” DeLaney said. “That (improving) has been our focus this year — just developing and learning the game and trying to get them caught up. We’re a JV team (in experience) with a really tough schedule, but we’re really working on it and they have a great attitude and they work really hard.”

“I thought Claymont played really well and their coach does a really great job with those kids,” Slusser said.

Claymont was led by sophomore guard Ava Edwards, who led all scorers 20 points, including three of the Mustangs’ four 3-pointers in the contest. Teammates Aubree Cottrell and Abbey Devore added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

“(Edwards) has really taken it on her back to be our leader,” DeLaney said. “She’s developed into a leader and with the (lack of) experience that we have, they’re having to grow up really quick and she’s done a great job of learning the game on the fly. She’s really good for us and gets us going.”

Ridgewood placed three players in double figures, led by senior Kya Masloski at 19 points, while Kat Kelley added 12 and Kierston Latham finished with 11.

Ridgewood's Kya Masloski eyes two points during a game against Claymont, Thursday, Jan. 25 at Claymont High School.

“Our girls haven’t had a winning season in a while, so everything is new to them,” Slusser said. “They’re having fun and they’re excited, and I couldn’t be more happy about it.”

The Generals took their largest advantage at 30 points (65-35) late in the third quarter, but Claymont battled back and chiseled Ridgewood’s advantage down to 23 points (67-44), following a 3-pointer by Edwards with 3:02 left. The Generals then went on to close out the 24-point win.

“I’m just really proud of our effort, we don’t give up,” DeLaney said. “We play hard and play hard until the end, and I just can’t ask any more than that.”

Ridgewood will host the Garaway Pirates on Saturday in IVC South play. That same day, Claymont will entertain the Indian Valley Braves.

RIDGEWOOD (13-3 8-3): Katelyn Scott 4 0-0 8, Kya Masloski 9 0-2 19, Megan Mainwaring 3 0-0 6, Emma Rettos 1 0-1 2, Kierston Latham 4 2-4 11, Miciah Cahill 2 0-0 4, Kat Kelley 4 3-4 12, Jaelyn McQueen 0 0-0 0, Alaena Huff 0 0-0 0, Taryn Morris 0 3-4 3, Jacey Hess 1 1-1 3, Sofie Paugh 1 0-0 2, Sidney Hains 1 0-0 3. Totals: 30 9-16 73.

CLAYMONT (2-14 1-9): Abbey Devore 4 2-4 10, Ava Edwards 8 1-2 20, J. Sprowl 0 0-0 0, Ireland Mccamant 0 0-0 0, Abigail Johnson 1 0-1 2, Jill Poletti 0 0-0 0, Brynn Wise 0 0-0 0, Ana Bloom 1 0-0 2, Brinley Poland 1 2-2 4, Aubree Cottrell 4 2-4 11. Totals: 19 7-13 49.

Ridgewood 27-19-19-9—73Claymont 13-14-8-14—49

3-point goals: Ridgewood 4 (Megan Mainwaring 1, Kierston Latham 1, Kat Kelly 1, Sidney Haine 1). Claymont 4 (Ava Edwards 3, Aubree Cottrell 1).

Total fouls: Ridgewood 18, Claymont 11. Fouled out: none.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Ridgewood tops Claymont in girls basketball