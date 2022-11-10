Experience the Cup Series Championship in virtual reality with Meta Horizon Worlds

NASCAR fans have a unique opportunity to experience the Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway like never before thanks to a partnership with Meta: Horizon Worlds on Oculus.

After capturing their second premier series trophy, Joey Logano and the No. 22 Team Penske team will be featured in the exclusive social experience on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 8 p.m. ET to 8:45 p.m.

Participants will be able to watch the Championship 4 battle through an interactive virtual reality simulation, including seats on the pit wall and in pit lane to get you up close and personal with crew members from a team of your choosing. The revolutionary experience uses technology from Oculus Quest, a headset that lets you participate through a platform that offers a wide range of environments.

Thursday night’s event also jump-starts a new experience for the NASCAR community, bringing a different angle for NASCAR fans to capture one of the sport’s historic moments through the new XTADIUM App — available exclusively on Meta headsets.

Watch a special presentation of @joeylogano's championship-winning run in Meta Horizon Worlds Thursday at 8 PM ET! https://t.co/zpccsjh2pr pic.twitter.com/UXJHyqqzWm — NASCAR (@NASCAR) November 9, 2022

Tune in tonight to relive the epic battle for the championship between Logano, Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott.